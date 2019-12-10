By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Grants Triple Wood Blended Whisky 70Cl
  • Triple Wood Blended Scotch Whisky
  • Many whiskies take their flavour from just one cask, but we mature Grant's Triple Wood in three different types of wood: Virgin Oak cask provides spicy robustness, American Oak lends subtle vanilla smoothness and Bourbon refill offers brown sugar sweetness, resulting in a smoother, richer, mellower taste.
  • It was in 1887 when William Grant opened his first distillery in Scotland with the help of his seven sons and two daughters. Five generations later, we're still family owned. From the highly skilled Coopers who tend our casks to the distillers and maturation experts - Grant's Whisky stays true to William Grant's original, closely guarded recipe.
  • A whisky matured in three different types of wood for a smooth, rich and mellow taste
  • Pack size: 70cl

  • Nose: Complex, clean with notes of ripe pear and summer fruits. Taste: Balances vanilla sweetness with malty and light floral fragrances. Finish: Long and sweet with a subtle hint of smoke

28

40% vol

Scotland

Spirits

Ambient

  • Bottled by:
  • William Grant & Sons Limited,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.

  • William Grant & Sons UK Limited,
  • Hook,
  • RG27 9XA.

18 Years

70cl

Decent straight but great in a hot toddy

4 stars

Surprisingly drinkable straight but quite a spicy finish. Wasn't too keen with the addition of water, but it worked really well in a hot toddy, especially with ginger to match the spicy notes. Impressive quality for a blend at this price point.

smooth elegance.

4 stars

This whisky has a pleasing aroma on opening and its invitational smooth passage on first sip. This is smooth and elegant with peaty elements. It is well balanced and I really enjoyed my glass. Easy drinking.

Great tasting whisky

5 stars

Don't often drink whisky without a mixer, but this is one of few that I am do to this with. Great taste, nice and smooth. I would easily purchase this as a gift for a whisky lover or for myself as a goto drink at home.

A nice whisky

4 stars

Got this as a sampler to try, it's a nice serve. Goes well as a straight whisky and also with a mixer such as a ginger ale. I'm quite tempted to make a whisky like Grant's Family Reserve a staple in my selection

Average taste at a budget price

3 stars

Hubby tried it, he is normally a bourbon drinker. It needed a mixer as neat had an odd aroma and unusual aftertaste. It's not as smooth as other brands but it's not a top shelf priced either. If you want a drink on the rocks try another label, if your after a half decent base to add to then you can't go wrong for the price.

Lovely smooth whiskey

4 stars

Tried this a month a go,nice colour,smooth whiskey to drink with warmth and lots of flavour. Enjoyable to drink after a hards say work.Will definitely be buying again but a full size this time. 4 star

Smooth

5 stars

Very smooth and easy to drink. A good drink to have when you want to relax and unwind. I will definitely be going out to buy this and would recommend this drink to family and friends this is my new favourite

Smooth and oh so drinkable

5 stars

I actually had to get my boyfriend to open this for me because the lid was faulty but I won't hold that against the product because it was a miniature and of course the full size would be a lot easier to open. I loved this sample. I'm a big whisky drinker and it's been a while since I've had Grant's but have boughtvteo bottles since having this sample so that should tell you all you need to know!

Whiskey

5 stars

Very smooth. Lovely to drink keeping it in the fridge is lovely but also over ice is good too. Very enjoyable to drink to share with friends. If you find it too strong just add a drop of water to make you enjoy

Whisky

5 stars

I received this mini bottle as a trial it was rich smooth and went down well sitting by the fire with a few ice cubes with it goes well on a freezing night I've even passed all the details to family friends and work colleagues to buy this

