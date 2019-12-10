By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Glenfiddich 12Yo Malt 35Cl - Fruity

4.5(74)Write a review
Glenfiddich 12Yo Malt 35Cl - Fruity
£ 14.50
£41.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old
  • Marrying single malt whisky is a tradition we have passed down through generations. Our whisky is matured for 12 years in Olorosso, European oak sherry and American oak casks before being married by our Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, in specially designed, uniquely sized oak marrying tuns for 9 months.
  • Tasting Notes: Characteristic sweet, fruity notes. Develops into butterscotch, cream, malt and subtle oak flavours.
  • Flowing in the Valley of the Deer since 1887, our family's signature expression is the world's most awarded single malt Scotch whisky.
  • With a unique freshness from the same Highland spring water we've used since 1887, its distinctive fruitiness comes from the high cut point William Grant always insisted upon. Carefully matured in the finest American oak and European oak sherry casks for at least 12 years, it is mellowed in oak marrying tuns to create its sweet and subtle oak flavours.
  • Creamy with a long, smooth and mellow finish, our 12 Year Old is the perfect example of Glenfiddich's unique Speyside style and is widely proclaimed the best dram in the valley.
  • For 20 years William Grant nurtured a dream to make the ‘best dram in the valley'. With the help of his family, he finally achieved that vision.
  • In the summer of 1886, with his seven sons and two daughters by his side, William set out to fulfil a lifelong ambition. Together they began building his Distillery by hand, stone by stone. After a single year of work it was ready and William named it Glenfiddich, Gaelic for Valley of the Deer.
  • William's passion, determination and pioneering spirit continues to guide us today. Glenfiddich is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family owned and is now the World's Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a true reflection of our founder's innovative nature, passed down through the generations.
  • Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Distinctively fresh and fruity with a hint of pear. Beautifully crafted and delicately balanced. Taste: Characteristic sweet, fruity notes. Develops into butterscotch cream, malt and subtle oak flavours. Finish: Long, smooth and mellow

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • William Grant & Sons Limited,
  • The Glenfiddich Distillery,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons Limited,
  • The Glenfiddich Distillery,
  • Dufftown,
  • Banffshire,
  • Scotland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

74 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Received my sample in good time. Lovely little bottle and nice labelling and packaging. Such a lovely smooth distinctive taste - would definitely be happy to receive another one BUT it needs to be bigger x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful

5 stars

I tried the sample and it was beautiful. I went out and bought a full sized bottle. I can highly recommend this to anyone. This is definitely now on my regular shopping list ! You have got to try it for yourself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Taste

5 stars

Absolutely loved this Whisky the taste is just so smooth goes down very easily. This is one of my favourite drinks that I like to have on special occasions. I love to relax and listen to my favourite music with my favourite tipple. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Exceptionally smooth

5 stars

This whisky not only smells lovely but goes down very nicely as well, with ice, a little water or in a cocktail. It is smooth and doesn't leave you with a burning feeling as you drink it. Its very mellow and something I'm happy to reach for time and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top notch drink

5 stars

I wasn't really a whiskey drinker as preferred other spirits but upon trying this my opinion has changed and this is definitely one of my favourite single malts. It hit the spot with its perfectly smooth taste Perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastes great!

4 stars

Had a little sample of this at the weekend to celebrate a baby being born, very nice. Didn't burn my throat , was very mild and very tasty. I had my first one on I've then added some cola to the second one. It was nicer without the mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting single malt

5 stars

A great tasting and smooth introduction to single malt whiskeys. The flavours hit the palate in a not to over powering manner but rather a nice smooth warmth. You can certainly appreciate all the aromas of the distinctly fresh whiskey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth single malt

5 stars

One of the best single malts that I have had the pleasure to taste. It’s my favourite single malts. It never fails to hit the spot. It is an amazing drink that is lovely and smooth. It has an amazing taste. Perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very smooth

4 stars

Received this a while ago wish I had tried it earlier beautiful drink. I would definitely buy the full sized bottle for myself and have already bought one for my step dad who is absolutely over the moon with it, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Exceptional

5 stars

I have been drinking a certain whisky for years not and had never tried Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old 5cl My Review for Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old This whisky is a beautiful blend light and crisp with a woody edge. Soft suttle flavours best served in ice and cold [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 74 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Glenfiddich 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin 70Cl

£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

The Famous Grouse Scotch Whisky 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here