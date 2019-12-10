Glenfiddich 12Yo Malt 35Cl - Fruity

Great
Received my sample in good time. Lovely little bottle and nice labelling and packaging. Such a lovely smooth distinctive taste - would definitely be happy to receive another one BUT it needs to be bigger x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful
I tried the sample and it was beautiful. I went out and bought a full sized bottle. I can highly recommend this to anyone. This is definitely now on my regular shopping list ! You have got to try it for yourself. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Taste
Absolutely loved this Whisky the taste is just so smooth goes down very easily. This is one of my favourite drinks that I like to have on special occasions. I love to relax and listen to my favourite music with my favourite tipple. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Exceptionally smooth
This whisky not only smells lovely but goes down very nicely as well, with ice, a little water or in a cocktail. It is smooth and doesn't leave you with a burning feeling as you drink it. Its very mellow and something I'm happy to reach for time and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Top notch drink
I wasn't really a whiskey drinker as preferred other spirits but upon trying this my opinion has changed and this is definitely one of my favourite single malts. It hit the spot with its perfectly smooth taste Perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastes great!
Had a little sample of this at the weekend to celebrate a baby being born, very nice. Didn't burn my throat , was very mild and very tasty. I had my first one on I've then added some cola to the second one. It was nicer without the mixer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting single malt
A great tasting and smooth introduction to single malt whiskeys. The flavours hit the palate in a not to over powering manner but rather a nice smooth warmth. You can certainly appreciate all the aromas of the distinctly fresh whiskey [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth single malt
One of the best single malts that I have had the pleasure to taste. It’s my favourite single malts. It never fails to hit the spot. It is an amazing drink that is lovely and smooth. It has an amazing taste. Perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very smooth
Received this a while ago wish I had tried it earlier beautiful drink. I would definitely buy the full sized bottle for myself and have already bought one for my step dad who is absolutely over the moon with it, [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Exceptional
I have been drinking a certain whisky for years not and had never tried Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old 5cl My Review for Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky 12 Years Old This whisky is a beautiful blend light and crisp with a woody edge. Soft suttle flavours best served in ice and cold [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]