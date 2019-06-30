By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tilda Basmati Rice 1Kg

3(1)Write a review
Tilda Basmati Rice 1Kg
£ 4.75
£4.75/kg
Per 60g dry rice serving
  • Energy895 kJ 211 kcal
    11%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.03g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy dry/uncooked rice Per 100g

Product Description

  • Pure Original Basmati
  • Visit Tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati comes from and for recipe inspiration or contact us via feedback@tilda.com
  • Our signature rice grains loved for their magical aroma and tantalizing taste.
  • For half a century we've known that Basmati belongs at the heart of every home and the centre of every table.
  • Our love for this ancient delicacy means we never compromise; only exceptional is ever good enough to carry our name.
  • Using the finest quality grains means our Basmati is simply full of natural goodness with a wonderful aroma and a long, fluffy texture that you'll adore from the very first taste.
  • Your kitchen deserves the best; trust us to bring you rice like no other you'll find on Earth and that you'll always be proud to serve.
  • Tilda Truth
  • We remove broken grains because they release starch and cause sticky rice. We never compromise which means you don't have to.
  • The Tilda Basmati Promise:
  • Naturally sun-kissed, matured grains exceptional taste
  • Broken grains removed to ensure a light, fluffy texture
  • Each batch is purity tested to remove inferior grains
  • Genuine goodness
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Ingredients

Pure Basmati Rice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Milled and packed in the UK from an imported ingredient

Preparation and Usage

  • There are many different ways to cook rice - this one is really simple:
  • 1. Add 60g of Basmati per person to a large pan of boiling water.
  • 2. Cook on medium heat for 10-12 minutes.
  • 3. Drain well, cover and let stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.

Number of uses

This pack contains at least 16 x 60g portions

Name and address

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Tilda,
  • PO Box 550,
  • Rainham,
  • RM13 9AE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesdry/uncooked rice Per 100gdry/uncooked rice Per 60g
Energy (kJ)1491895
Energy (kcal)351211
Fat 0.8g0.5g
(of which saturates)0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate 77.7g46.6g
(of which sugars)0.5g0.3g
Fibre 1.0g0.6g
Protein 7.8g4.7g
Salt <0.03g<0.03g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as good as Tescos Finest White Basmati

3 stars

Ok but not as good as the Tesco Finest which is no longer sold at our Tesco. Not sure if it has disappeared from the range altogether?

