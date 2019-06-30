Tilda Basmati Rice 1Kg

Not as good as Tescos Finest White Basmati
Ok but not as good as the Tesco Finest which is no longer sold at our Tesco. Not sure if it has disappeared from the range altogether?
Pure Basmati Rice
Store in a cool dry place.
Milled and packed in the UK from an imported ingredient
This pack contains at least 16 x 60g portions
1kg ℮
|Typical Values
|dry/uncooked rice Per 100g
|dry/uncooked rice Per 60g
|Energy (kJ)
|1491
|895
|Energy (kcal)
|351
|211
|Fat
|0.8g
|0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|77.7g
|46.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|<0.03g
|<0.03g
