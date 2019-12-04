Tesco Savoury Twists & Sticks Assortment 115G

- Energy509kJ 122kcal6%
- Fat6.3g9%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2120kJ / 507kcal
Product Description
- Flaky pastry twists with Cheddar cheese, flaky pastry twists with dried onion and chive and salted breadsticks.
- A carefully chosen selection of flavoured twists and sticks
- Pack size: 115g
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, nuts and peanut.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in France and Switzerland
Number of uses
Total approx. servings per carton is 5
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 cheese twists (24g)
|Energy
|2120kJ / 507kcal
|509kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|26.4g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|12.5g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.8g
|3.3g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar, Dried Onion (0.4%), Chive (0.2%), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains As sold 3 twists (24g) contain Energy 2058kJ/491kcal 457kJ/109kcal Fat 22.7g 5.5g of which saturates 13.1g 3.1g Carbohydrate 59.2g 12.1g of which sugars 5.4g 1.3g Fibre 2.4g 0.6g Protein 11.3g 2.7g Salt 1.7g 0.4g Total approx. servings per carton is 5 - -
- Three cheese twists contain
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains As sold 3 twists (24g) contain Energy 2120kJ/507kcal 509kJ/122kcal Fat 26.4g 6.3g of which saturates 14.5g 3.5g Carbohydrate 52.1g 12.5g of which sugars 2.5g 0.6g Fibre 2.8g 0.7g Protein 13.8g 3.3g Salt 1.7g 0.4g Total approx. servings per carton is 5 - -
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt (1.5%), Yeast, Sugar, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Acetic and Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
Typical Values As sold 100g contains As sold 3 breadsticks (15g) contain Energy 1919kJ/457kcal 288kJ/69kcal Fat 16.7g 2.5g of which saturates 10.4g 1.6g Carbohydrate 64.1g 9.6g of which sugars 3.6g 0.5g Fibre 3.1g 0.5g Protein 11.0g 1.7g Salt 1.7g 0.3g Total approx. servings per carton is 5 - -
