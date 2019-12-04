By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Savoury Twists & Sticks Assortment 115G

Tesco Savoury Twists & Sticks Assortment 115G
£ 1.35
£1.18/100g
3 cheese twists
  • Energy509kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2120kJ / 507kcal

Product Description

  • Flaky pastry twists with Cheddar cheese, flaky pastry twists with dried onion and chive and salted breadsticks.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, nuts and peanut.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in France and Switzerland

Number of uses

Total approx. servings per carton is 5

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

115g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 cheese twists (24g)
Energy2120kJ / 507kcal509kJ / 122kcal
Fat26.4g6.3g
Saturates14.5g3.5g
Carbohydrate52.1g12.5g
Sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre2.8g0.7g
Protein13.8g3.3g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
