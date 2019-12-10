Tesco Cheese Twists 125G

Tasty but not actually cheesy :(
Palm oil :(
Palm oil again :(, would rather pay more for the 'finest' ones without it
Yum! Yum!
Lovely flavoured light snack that you can enjoy at any time.
tasteless like breadsticks
no cheese taste gave to the birds
Crispy and flavoursome
Great quality extremely tasty.
fav snack in bed ;0
loved feeding them to my husband, brian. ;)
Crisp cheesy and tasty
I purchase them every time I shop they are a great favourite of mine
i would like a more cheesy flavour
nice texture
Good
I really like Tesco Cheese Twists, they are very moresome, once you have one you want another.
probably best on market
Nice savoury snack, well packaged to retain freshness