By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheese Twists 125G

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Cheese Twists 125G
£ 0.99
£0.79/100g
3 twists
  • Energy509kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2120kJ / 507kcal

Product Description

  • Flaky pastry twists with Cheddar cheese.
  • CHEDDAR CHEESE Baked light and flaky, with 36 layers of pastry for extra crunch.
  • CHEDDAR CHEESE Baked light and flaky, with 36 layers of pastry for extra crunch.
  • Baked light and flaky, with 36 layers of pastry for extra crunch
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Margarine, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Yeast, Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Sugar.

Vegetable Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven heat.
Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Arrange the twists in a single layer on a baking tray.
Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C / Fan 160°C/Gas 4 3-4 mins

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Twists are ready to eat or alternatively can be warmed as a delicious snack.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 5 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml3 twists (24g)
Energy2120kJ / 507kcal509kJ / 122kcal
Fat26.4g6.3g
Saturates14.5g3.5g
Carbohydrate52.1g12.5g
Sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre2.8g0.7g
Protein13.8g3.3g
Salt1.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

11 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty but not actually cheesy :(

3 stars

Tasty but not actually cheesy :(

Palm oil :(

1 stars

Palm oil again :(, would rather pay more for the 'finest' ones without it

Yum! Yum!

5 stars

Lovely flavoured light snack that you can enjoy at any time.

tasteless like breadsticks

1 stars

no cheese taste gave to the birds

Crispy and flavoursome

5 stars

Great quality extremely tasty.

fav snack in bed ;0

5 stars

loved feeding them to my husband, brian. ;)

Crisp cheesy and tasty

5 stars

I purchase them every time I shop they are a great favourite of mine

i would like a more cheesy flavour

3 stars

nice texture

Good

5 stars

I really like Tesco Cheese Twists, they are very moresome, once you have one you want another.

probably best on market

5 stars

Nice savoury snack, well packaged to retain freshness

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G

£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Offer

Tesco Sesame Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Tesco Classic Cheese Selection 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/12/2019 and 31/12/2019.

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here