Tesco Diarrhoea Relief Capsules Loperamide 6S

5(3)
£1.00

£0.17/each

Tesco Health Diarrhoea Relief 2mg Capsules
Loperamide For the effective relief of diarrhoea.Tesco Health Diarrhoea Relief 2mg Capsules are taken to quickly and effectively relieve diarrhoea.

Produce of

Produced in India

Net Contents

6's

Preparation and Usage

For oral use only. Short term diarrhoea: Adults and children over 12 years: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. If your diarrhoea lasts for more than 48 hours, consult your doctor. Not recommended for children under 12 years. IBS diarrhoea, previously diagnosed by a doctor: Adults aged 18 years and over: Take 2 capsules to start treatment. Take 1 capsule after each loose bowel movement, or as previously advised by a doctor, up to a maximum of 6 capsules per day. You can use this medicine for up to 2 weeks for repeated attacks, but do not take for any one attack lasting longer than 48 hours. If your symptoms change, worsen or are not improved after 2 weeks, consult your doctor. Tesco Health Diarrhoea Relief 2mg Capsules are used for the symptomatic relief of diarrhoea only and are not a substitute for rehydration therapy.

