Optrex Refreshing Eye Drops 10Ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Optrex Refreshing Eye Drops 10Ml
Product Description

  • Refreshing Eye Drops for Tired Eyes
  • Computer usage, driving, polluted environments, late nights, air conditioning, central heating and dusty atmospheres can leave eyes feeling tired, sore, and uncomfortable.
  • Optrex Refreshing Eye Drops:
  • Are specially designed to help soothe and revitalise tired, sore, uncomfortable eyes.
  • Contain natural plant extracts.
  • Optrex - Experts in Eye Care
  • Refreshes & revitalises
  • Pack size: 10ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hamamelis Virginia (Witch Hazel), Alcohol, Boric Acid, Sodium Borate, Benzalkonium Chloride

Storage

Store below 25ºC.Discard 28 days after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Only for use in the eyes
  • Directions for use
  • Adults and Children
  • 1. Remove contact lenses before use, allow at least 15 minutes before replacing them after use.
  • 2. Tilt your head backwards and gently squeeze 1 or 2 drops into each eye.

Warnings

  • Keep out of reach of children.
  • Do not use after expiry date.
  • Safe to use everyday.
  • Important
  • If irritation persists seek medical advice.
  • Safe to use in children's eyes with the supervision of an adult.

Name and address

  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (RBH),
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • UK.

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

If you want to put some alcohol in yours eyes, tha

1 stars

If you want to put some alcohol in yours eyes, that product is for you!

