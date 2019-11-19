By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Boddingtons Draught Bitter 4 X 440Ml

£ 3.70
£2.11/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Draught Bitter
  • Try pairing this beer with spicy, charred and aromatic dishes, particularly seafood and poultry.
  • Boddingtons is a medium-bodied pale ale, that is renowned for its golden color, distinctive creamy head, smooth body and easy drinking character. It has a creamy, malty and slightly sweet flavor and features a clean, smooth aftertaste.
  • It has been enjoyed by drinkers in England for more than 200 years.
  • Pack size: 1760ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley and Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and creamy

ABV

3.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Pour into a large glass in one smooth action.

Warnings

  • This can contains a pressurised widget. Do not tamper with even when empty.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Distributor address

  • InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • InBev UK Limited,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

