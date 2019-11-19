Boddingtons Draught Bitter 4 X 440Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Draught Bitter
- Try pairing this beer with spicy, charred and aromatic dishes, particularly seafood and poultry.
- Boddingtons is a medium-bodied pale ale, that is renowned for its golden color, distinctive creamy head, smooth body and easy drinking character. It has a creamy, malty and slightly sweet flavor and features a clean, smooth aftertaste.
- It has been enjoyed by drinkers in England for more than 200 years.
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley and Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Smooth and creamy
ABV
3.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
- Pour into a large glass in one smooth action.
Warnings
- This can contains a pressurised widget. Do not tamper with even when empty.
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- InBev UK Limited,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
Distributor address
- InBev UK Limited,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- InBev UK Limited,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
- Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
Safety information
This can contains a pressurised widget. Do not tamper with even when empty.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019