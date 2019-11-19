Murphys Draft Irish Stout Cans 4X440ml
Product Description
- Draught Irish Stout
- For more information visit: heineken.co.uk/nutrition.
- Pack size: 1760ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hop Extract, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
ABV
4.0% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base.
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Warnings
- This can contains a pressurised insert. Do not tamper.
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Return to
- Heineken UK Limited,
- 3-4 Broadway Park,
- Edinburgh,
- EH12 9JZ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 440ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|148kJ/35kcal
Safety information
