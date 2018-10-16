Tesco Multigrain Hoops Cereal 375G

Very moreish
I love the multi grain hoops
Just as nice as the expensive brands
Good price, always get these now, good taste, just as good as the big brands
INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour (39%), Oat Flour (20%), Sugar, Barley Flour, Wheat Starch, Maize Semolina, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Iron, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Carrot Extract, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.
Store in a cool dry place.
Pack contains approx. 12 servings
Carton. Widely Recycled
375g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1617kJ / 382kcal
|485kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|22.5g
|Sugars
|15.6g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|9.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|9.7g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|5.00µg (100%NRV)
|1.50µg (30%NRV)
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|1.10mg (100%NRV)
|0.33mg (30%NRV)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Niacin
|16.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.8mg (30%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|1.40mg (100%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|100µg (50%NRV)
|30µg (15%NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.50µg (100%NRV)
|0.75µg (30%NRV)
|Pantothenic acid
|6.0mg (100%NRV)
|1.8mg (30%NRV)
|Iron
|14.0mg (100%NRV)
|4.2mg (30%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
