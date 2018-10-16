Tesco Multigrain Hoops Cereal 375G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Sugar coated wheat, oat, barley, maize and rice hoops, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Glorious grains Carefully selected grains. We love brekkie. That’s why we carefully select the best ingredients for your bowl. We make sure it's packed full of vitamins and tasty as can be so you're ready for the day ahead as can be.
  • Contents may settle during transit.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour (39%), Oat Flour (20%), Sugar, Barley Flour, Wheat Starch, Maize Semolina, Rice Flour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Iron, Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Carrot Extract, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Serving your cereal with a handful of fruit (fresh or dried) will count towards your 5-a-day.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 12 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory right. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1617kJ / 382kcal485kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.8g0.8g
Saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate74.9g22.5g
Sugars15.6g4.7g
Fibre9.4g2.8g
Protein9.7g2.9g
Salt0.4g0.1g
Vitamin D5.00µg (100%NRV)1.50µg (30%NRV)
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)1.10mg (100%NRV)0.33mg (30%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)1.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Niacin16.0mg (100%NRV)4.8mg (30%NRV)
Vitamin B61.40mg (100%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Folic Acid100µg (50%NRV)30µg (15%NRV)
Vitamin B122.50µg (100%NRV)0.75µg (30%NRV)
Pantothenic acid6.0mg (100%NRV)1.8mg (30%NRV)
Iron14.0mg (100%NRV)4.2mg (30%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Very moreish

4 stars

I love the multi grain hoops

Just as nice as the expensive brands

5 stars

Good price, always get these now, good taste, just as good as the big brands

