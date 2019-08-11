Anadin Extra Caplets 16S

Be careful if this is subbed
Be careful if this is subbed as the subbed product may contain an NSAID like ibuprofen whereas this product does not
Each Film-Coated Tablet contains: Aspirin, 300mg, Paracetamol 200mg and Caffeine 45mg
Do not store above 25°C
16 Years
16 x Caplets
Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give to children aged under 16, unless on the advice of a doctor. Contains paracetamol, aspirin & caffeine Please read the enclosed leaflet which provides further information about this medicine. Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.
