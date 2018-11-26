Tesco Pure Apple Juice 1L

Poor packaging
The juice itself is nice but the packaging is terrible. The lid says lift to open: when you do it rips off the carton. So today I thought I'd push the tab in instead of pull and unfortunately hurt my thumb nail doing so: pulled it away from the nail bed which bled a lot. The packaging needs to be improved: can't open it without damaging the carton (or myself...).
Hidden bargain. Nicest tasting juice they sell.
Favourite drink
I buy this regularly. I do not drink alcohol and this is my substitute. A most enjoyable drink
Pleasant and good value
It has long shelf life, good value and tastes pleasant
Pure apple taste
Again makes a tasty smoothie or lovely on its own or over ice!