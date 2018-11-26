By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pure Apple Juice 1L

4(5)Write a review
Tesco Pure Apple Juice 1L
£ 0.85
£0.09/100ml
150ml contains
  • Energy289kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 193kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  Apple Juice From Concentrate
  • Tesco Apple Juice from Concentrate
  • Apple Juice From Concentrate
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice From Concentrate (100%)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once Opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by date shown. Best before end: see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland, Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring. Best served chilled.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy193kJ / 46kcal289kJ / 68kcal
Fat0.5g0.8g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.5g14.3g
Sugars9.5g14.3g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor packaging

3 stars

The juice itself is nice but the packaging is terrible. The lid says lift to open: when you do it rips off the carton. So today I thought I'd push the tab in instead of pull and unfortunately hurt my thumb nail doing so: pulled it away from the nail bed which bled a lot. The packaging needs to be improved: can't open it without damaging the carton (or myself...).

Hidden bargain. Nicest tasting juice they sell.

5 stars

Hidden bargain. Nicest tasting juice they sell.

Favourite drink

5 stars

I buy this regularly. I do not drink alcohol and this is my substitute. A most enjoyable drink

Pleasant and good value

3 stars

It has long shelf life, good value and tastes pleasant

Pure apple taste

5 stars

Again makes a tasty smoothie or lovely on its own or over ice!

