Preparation H Gel 50G

Product Description
- THREE WAY ACTION.
- Soothes itching.
- Reduces painful swelling.
- Quickly absorbed for fast relief.
- Cooling relief from sore skin associated with piles.
- Unique non-greasy gel containing natural soothing ingredients.
- Preparation H Clear Gel contains natural ingredients. It is a cooling gel with a unique formulation of witch hazel and other soothing ingredients that are clinically proven to effectively reduce swelling and relieve the itching of sore skin in intimate areas and associated with piles.
- Also available in the Preparation H range are Soothing Wipes - designed to be used in place of regular toilet tissue to soothe and cleanse the affected area.
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Hamamelis Virginiana Distillate, Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Sodium Citrate, Methylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Propylparaben, Citric Acid
Storage
Do not store above 25°.KEEP OUT OF REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Apply freely to affected skin whenever you feel discomfort. Keep using for a few days after skin discomfort has been relieved to obtain the best results. If skin irritation is persistent or returns regularly, speak to a healthcare professional for further advice.
- Suitable for: Adults, children aged 12 years and over, pregnant and breast feeding women.
- FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Name and address
- Wyeth Consumer Healthcare,
- Huntercombe Lane South,
- Taplow,
- Berks,
- SL6 0PH,
- UK.
Return to
- www.preparationh.co.uk
- Tel: 0845 111 0151.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
50g ℮
