Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

You can get sweetened soya milk of this same quality at the Euro-discounters for 25p cheaper - however because I love Tesco I'll forgive them. You can't get away with putting this milk in tea, but as a drink on its own, in cereal, for baking (as condensed soya milk) it is pretty much spot on. There is quite significant variation in flavour from pack to pack. But overall, if served ice-cold, you can expect a subtle-vanilla creamy-beany taste. Lower sugar and fat content than real milk, with a similar level of complete protein content per serving.
Really good. Tastes like mix between Dairy Milk and UHT Milk. Apple Extract makes it taste pleasantly sweet. Great in Tea. Curdles in Coffee.
Good price, not too sweet, good taste, vegan.
Why do some cartons of this item thicken to the consistency of custard, making it unusable as a milk substitute ? -- (newly opened, kept refrigerated and not heated). Otherwise product is usually quite good.
It doesn’t have the vanilla taste of other soya milk