Tesco Longlife Soya Drink Sweetened 1Ltr

£ 0.85
£0.85/litre
Per 250ml
  • Energy443kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 177kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • UHT Sweetened soya drink with added calcium, vitamin B12, riboflavin and vitamin D.
  • Sweetened. Blended with soya beans and sweetened for subtle flavour
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Soya Bean (6%), Concentrated Apple Extract (3%), Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Riboflavin, Vitamin D.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingStore in a cool, dry place Once opened, keep refrigerated, and consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid curdling in hot drinks, add before hot liquid.

    Do not mix with boiling water.

    Best served chilled.

    Shake well before each use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. composite widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml
Energy177kJ / 42kcal443kJ / 106kcal
Fat1.9g4.8g
Saturates0.3g0.8g
Carbohydrate2.6g6.5g
Sugars2.5g6.3g
Fibre0.6g1.5g
Protein3.4g8.5g
Salt0.1g0.3g
Vitamin D0.8µg (15%NRV)1.9µg (38%NRV)
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.2mg (15%NRV)0.5mg (38%NRV)
Vitamin B120.4µg (15%NRV)1.0µg (38%NRV)
Calcium120.0mg (15%NRV)300.0mg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 stars

You can get sweetened soya milk of this same quality at the Euro-discounters for 25p cheaper - however because I love Tesco I'll forgive them. You can't get away with putting this milk in tea, but as a drink on its own, in cereal, for baking (as condensed soya milk) it is pretty much spot on. There is quite significant variation in flavour from pack to pack. But overall, if served ice-cold, you can expect a subtle-vanilla creamy-beany taste. Lower sugar and fat content than real milk, with a similar level of complete protein content per serving.

Best soya milk around.

5 stars

Best soya milk around.

Good taste

5 stars

Good taste

Really Good, except in Coffee

4 stars

Really good. Tastes like mix between Dairy Milk and UHT Milk. Apple Extract makes it taste pleasantly sweet. Great in Tea. Curdles in Coffee.

Good price, not too sweet, good taste, vegan.

5 stars

Good price, not too sweet, good taste, vegan.

Why do some cartons of this item thicken to the co

4 stars

Why do some cartons of this item thicken to the consistency of custard, making it unusable as a milk substitute ? -- (newly opened, kept refrigerated and not heated). Otherwise product is usually quite good.

I love this soya drink

5 stars

It doesn’t have the vanilla taste of other soya milk

