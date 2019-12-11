By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Pop Tarts Chocolate 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Per bar (50g)
  • Energy821kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars19g
    21%
  • Salt0.57g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Chocolate flavour filling in a frosted pastry.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Toaster pastries
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Whey Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Beef Gelatin, Dried Egg White, Modified Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Brown Rice Syrup, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Pop-Tarts Warming Instructions
  • 1. Remove pastry from pouch. Drop pastry vertically into toaster.
  • 2. Attend toaster while heating. Children should be supervised.
  • Note: use lowest heat setting.
  • Pop-Tarts are pre-cooked and require warming only.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toaster. DO NOT HEAT IN MICROWAVE

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
Net Contents

8 x 50g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gPer 50 g bar
Energy 1642 kJ 389 kcal821 kJ 195 kcal
Fat 10 g5.0 g
of which saturates 5 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate 69 g35 g
of which sugars 37 g19 g
Fibre 1.7 g0.9 g
Protein 5 g2.5 g
Salt 1.13 g0.57 g

Safety information

CAUTION Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toaster. DO NOT HEAT IN MICROWAVE

Kids love these although they are very sweet tasti

3 stars

Kids love these although they are very sweet tasting. Ok for a treat now and again

