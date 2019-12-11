Kellogg's Pop Tarts Chocolate 400G

Kids love these although they are very sweet tasti
Kids love these although they are very sweet tasting. Ok for a treat now and again
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1642 kJ 389 kcal
By Appointment to HM The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Whey Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, E450), Beef Gelatin, Dried Egg White, Modified Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Brown Rice Syrup, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Folic Acid
Store in a cool dry place
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Per 50 g bar
|Energy
|1642 kJ 389 kcal
|821 kJ 195 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|5.0 g
|of which saturates
|5 g
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|35 g
|of which sugars
|37 g
|19 g
|Fibre
|1.7 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|5 g
|2.5 g
|Salt
|1.13 g
|0.57 g
CAUTION Pastry may be too hot to handle. Allow to cool briefly before removing from the toaster. DO NOT HEAT IN MICROWAVE
