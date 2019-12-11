Del Monte Mandarins In Juice 300G
Offer
Product Description
- Mandarin Whole Segments in Juice
- Source of vitamin C
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Mandarins, Clarified Grape Juice from Concentrate
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused content into a suitable, non metallic container. Cover and keep refrigerated. Use within 3-4 days.Best before : see can end
Produce of
Product of Spain
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Del Monte International Inc.,
- P.O. Box 3,
- Staines,
- Middlesex,
- TW18 4JR,
- England.
Return to
- www.delmonteeurope.com
Drained weight
175g
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|181 kJ / 43 kcal
|Fat:
|0 g
|- of which saturates:
|0 g
|Carbohydrate:
|9,8 g
|- of which sugars:
|9,4 g
|Fibre:
|0,3 g
|Protein:
|0,5 g
|Salt:
|0 g
|Vitamin C:
|12 mg / 15% RVATA*
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal
|-
Using Product Information
