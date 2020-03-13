By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vileda Magic Mop Flathead Refill

4(40)Write a review
Vileda Magic Mop Flathead Refill
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Product Description

  • Magic Mop Flat Refill
  • Fits the Vileda Flat Magic Mop
  • 3D grooved foam for effective floor cleaning
  • Easy to fix onto the mop handle
  • Cleans floors more effectively with its 3D grooved foam and non-scratch scrubber
  • Sponge remains fresh looking time after time due to its specially formulated long lasting foam
  • Cleans tough marks without scratching
  • Effective cleaning
  • Picks up more dirt particles
  • Easy to fit

Information

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Freudenberg Household Products LP,
  • 2 Chichester Street,
  • Rochdale,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL16 2AX.
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freudenberg Household Products LP,
  • 2 Chichester Street,
  • Rochdale,
  • Lancashire,
  • OL16 2AX.
  • UK.
  • UK Careline Tel: 0345 769 7356
  • www.vileda.co.uk

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

40 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

frustrating

1 stars

Have used these mops for years but just recently they don't seem to have the same quality as before.This is the second mop head I have had to purchase within the last 2 weeks. Don't know if they've changed the glue but if you have the water hot the sponge seems to becomes detached from the plastic making it impossible to squeeze out the excess water or mop with never had this problem before is it a ploy to make us buy more?? The mop heads lasted months before this and I would only have to replace if it looked like it needed a new one, not because it was faulty!!

Adhesive failed almost immediately ... Avoid

1 stars

I have never written a review before, but don't buy this product. Original head that came with the mop came off after about a month of use. Just changed the head to a refill and within 5 minutes the adhesive holding the foam onto the head has failed rendering the mop useless. Just buy a basic mop, nice idea but the two I have tried both didn't work as they should ...

Mop refill fell off

1 stars

The foam came adrift from the plastic fixing brackets. A replacement lasted for one use before one of the plastic 'catches' broke, resulting in the refill falling off. Very poor quality on both counts.

works well

4 stars

fits perfectly, works efficiently - overall good buy

Vileda Magic Mop Refill

5 stars

Good price. Fast delivery to my nearest store which save a 30 mile round trip to the nearest Tesco thst stocked thus product.

Best value

5 stars

This was the best value I could find. The Click and collect service suits me, and makes delivery very easy.

Quick and easy replacement

4 stars

The mop head was easy to fit but advice on the packaging where to put the scouring edge would have helped get it right first time!

OK

3 stars

Basically does the job. Falls to bits after some use, as one would probably expect.

Good price

4 stars

Good price and prompt service. Vileda is usually a quality product.

Not so magic mop!

2 stars

I have for some time used a Vielda magic mop each morning to dry the wetroom floor after showering. Works well when new but the sponge soon starts to rot/disintegrate. I find the mop head needs to be replaced every two or three weeks. Am I being sceptical to suggest that there is some built-in obsolescence at work here?

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Vileda Supermocio Refill

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Flash Liquid All Purpose Relax Lavender 1Litre

£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Tesco Thick Bleach 24 Hour Citrus750ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.39
£0.52/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Microfibre Cloth 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here