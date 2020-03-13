Vileda Magic Mop Flathead Refill

frustrating
Have used these mops for years but just recently they don't seem to have the same quality as before.This is the second mop head I have had to purchase within the last 2 weeks. Don't know if they've changed the glue but if you have the water hot the sponge seems to becomes detached from the plastic making it impossible to squeeze out the excess water or mop with never had this problem before is it a ploy to make us buy more?? The mop heads lasted months before this and I would only have to replace if it looked like it needed a new one, not because it was faulty!!
Adhesive failed almost immediately ... Avoid
I have never written a review before, but don't buy this product. Original head that came with the mop came off after about a month of use. Just changed the head to a refill and within 5 minutes the adhesive holding the foam onto the head has failed rendering the mop useless. Just buy a basic mop, nice idea but the two I have tried both didn't work as they should ...
Mop refill fell off
The foam came adrift from the plastic fixing brackets. A replacement lasted for one use before one of the plastic 'catches' broke, resulting in the refill falling off. Very poor quality on both counts.
works well
fits perfectly, works efficiently - overall good buy
Vileda Magic Mop Refill
Good price. Fast delivery to my nearest store which save a 30 mile round trip to the nearest Tesco thst stocked thus product.
Best value
This was the best value I could find. The Click and collect service suits me, and makes delivery very easy.
Quick and easy replacement
The mop head was easy to fit but advice on the packaging where to put the scouring edge would have helped get it right first time!
OK
Basically does the job. Falls to bits after some use, as one would probably expect.
Good price
Good price and prompt service. Vileda is usually a quality product.
Not so magic mop!
I have for some time used a Vielda magic mop each morning to dry the wetroom floor after showering. Works well when new but the sponge soon starts to rot/disintegrate. I find the mop head needs to be replaced every two or three weeks. Am I being sceptical to suggest that there is some built-in obsolescence at work here?