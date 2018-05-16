Germolene Antiseptic Cream 55G

Product Description
- Antiseptic Cream
- Antiseptic cream (Phenol and Chlorhexidine Digluconate).
- Germolene Antiseptic Cream's dual action is an effective treatment for minor cuts and grazes, minor burns, scalds and blisters, stings and insect bites, spots and chapped or rough skin.
- Non-greasy cream that rubs in easily
- Antiseptic action helps prevent infection
- Soothing local anaesthetic numbs the pain and helps relieve the itching and irritation of minor skin injuries
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients (w/w): Phenol 1.2% and Chlorhexidine Digluconate 0.25%, Also contains: Cetostearyl Alcohol, Light Liquid Paraffin, Polyoxyethylene Stearyl Ethers, Colours (E124 and E110), Dimeticone, Methyl Salicylate and Water, Please see leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before using Germolene Antiseptic Cream.
- Uses: Germolene Antiseptic Cream combines an antiseptic action of Phenol and Chlorhexidine Digluconate to help prevent infections, plus a soothing local anaesthetic effect of Phenol to numb the pain.
- Directions For Use:
- Thoroughly clean the affected area of skin with warm water (do not use soap).
- Minor cuts, grazes etc, apply the cream directly or on a dressing.
- Minor burns, scalds and blisters, apply the cream generously and massage in gently.
- Replace the cap firmly after use.
Warnings
- If symptoms persist consult your doctor. Keep out of the reach and sight of children. For external use only.
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
55g
