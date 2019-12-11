By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tetley Decaffeinated 160 Teabags 500G

1(1)Write a review
Tetley Decaffeinated 160 Teabags 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Offer

Each 225ml cup before adding milk
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4 kJ 1 kcal

Product Description

  • Decaffeinated Black tea
  • Tetley Decaf has all the great taste of Original Tetley, but with none of the caffeine. It's the perfect brew if you're looking to reduce the amount of caffeine you drink and great for unwinding with, later in the day.
  • At Tetley, we are committed to ensuring better lives of the people who grow and pick it, just as much as the people who drink it.
  • We are committed to working with the Rainforest Alliance and The Ethical Tea Partnership, supporting projects that help benefit tea growing communities and the environment.
  • Tetley is one of the founding members of the Ethical Tea Partnership, helping to create a thriving, global tea industry that is socially fair and environmentally sustainable.

You've got to earn the right to be called Tetley. That's why we've spent more than 180 years crafting the perfect cuppa, so you know that Tetley tea bags will deliver a great cup of tea.

  • The perfect brew if you're looking to reduce the amount of caffeine you drink and great for unwinding with, later in the day
  • Decaffeinated to 0.2%
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Our Tea Bags contain 100% Decaffeinated Black Tea

Storage

Store me in a cool, dry place to keep my great taste.

Preparation and Usage

  • To brew the perfect Tetley Cuppa:
  • 1) One bag per mug is best, or one bag per person popped into a warmed teapot.
  • 2) Add freshly boiled water, stir and gently squeeze.
  • 3) Brew to the right strength for you, serve and enjoy!
  • 4) Try with or without milk and sugar.

Number of uses

160 Count

Name and address

  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
  • 325 Oldfield Lane North,
  • Greenford,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB6 0AZ.

Return to

  • So, how was your cuppa?
  • Questions, comments, feedback, love-letters to Gaffer - we'd be chuffed to hear from you.
  • Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd.,
  • Freepost HA4175,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0BR.

Net Contents

160 x 500g ℮ Tea Bags

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml infusion
Energy4 kJ 1 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.3g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

HORRIBLE

1 stars

Very poor quality,its taste was bitter,and at the bottom of the cup brown sediment.

Usually bought next

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Tetley 240 Teabags 750G

£ 3.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Kenco Decaffeinated Instant Coffee 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.35
£0.68/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here