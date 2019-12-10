By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Campari Bitter 70Cl Bottle

Campari Bitter 70Cl Bottle
Product Description

  • Bitter
  • Bold, passionate and completely unique, Campari is the world famous Italian aperitif with its distinctive red colour, citrussy aroma and pleasantly bitter-sweet flavour.
  • Made by infusing bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit, its secret recipe originated in Novara, Italy in 1860.
  • It is the key ingredient in classic and contemporary cocktails such as the Negroni, or the Americano. For Gin lovers - why not enjoy a Milanese twist on the classic G&T with a Campari Gin and Tonic.
  • Fill your glass with cubed ice, add equal measures of Campari and gin. Top with premium tonic water and add a squeeze of fresh lime. Garnish with a slice of fresh lime.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

17.5

ABV

25% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

Return to

  • Campari UK,
  • Level 27,
  • The Shard,
  • 32 London Bridge Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • www.campari.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

