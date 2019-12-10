Campari Bitter 70Cl Bottle
Offer
Product Description
- Bitter
- Bold, passionate and completely unique, Campari is the world famous Italian aperitif with its distinctive red colour, citrussy aroma and pleasantly bitter-sweet flavour.
- Made by infusing bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit, its secret recipe originated in Novara, Italy in 1860.
- It is the key ingredient in classic and contemporary cocktails such as the Negroni, or the Americano. For Gin lovers - why not enjoy a Milanese twist on the classic G&T with a Campari Gin and Tonic.
- Fill your glass with cubed ice, add equal measures of Campari and gin. Top with premium tonic water and add a squeeze of fresh lime. Garnish with a slice of fresh lime.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Bold, passionate and completely unique, Campari is the world famous Italian aperitif with its distinctive red colour, citrussy aroma and pleasantly bitter-sweet flavour
Alcohol Units
17.5
ABV
25% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Campari UK,
- Level 27,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
Return to
- Campari UK,
- Level 27,
- The Shard,
- 32 London Bridge Street,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- www.campari.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019