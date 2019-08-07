Tesco Finest Sea Salt Cider And Vinegar Crisps

Disappointed
Bit disappointed with the last lot. Crisps seem to be smaller and there was quite a bit of small pieces in the bottom of the bag.
But two packets
Hi Tesco This packet of crisps was by far my favourite so far as it packed all the flavour and the had the nice strong taste of vinegar and salt.unlike the last crisps that where lacking in taste and flavour this packet really did taste like the perfect salt and vinegar crisps.the actual crisp was of high quality as always and the packaging wasn’t confusing either.if had to mark down for one thing is that the bag was pretty lacking in amount of crisps and also a hint of more vinegar flavouring would be nice but that’s just a personal opinion as the flavour was more than satisfactory. This was a pleasure to eat and will defiantly be buying again. 9/10 Defiantly be having a bag again
Yummy crisps!
A tasty crisp. Lots of flavour and good value for money. Hard to not eat the whole pack!