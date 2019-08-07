By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Sea Salt Cider And Vinegar Crisps

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest Sea Salt Cider And Vinegar Crisps
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a bag
  • Energy514kJ 123kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2054kJ / 491kcal

Product Description

  • Sea salt and cider vinegar flavour potato crisps.
  • Hand cooked crisps Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Hand cooked crisps Our experts in Devon work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Sherry Vinegar, Rice Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Sea Salt, West Country Cider Vinegar Powder, Citric Acid, Apple Powder, Flavouring.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a bag (25g)
Energy2054kJ / 491kcal514kJ / 123kcal
Fat25.4g6.4g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate56.3g14.1g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre5.2g1.3g
Protein6.8g1.7g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointed

3 stars

Bit disappointed with the last lot. Crisps seem to be smaller and there was quite a bit of small pieces in the bottom of the bag.

But two packets

4 stars

Hi Tesco This packet of crisps was by far my favourite so far as it packed all the flavour and the had the nice strong taste of vinegar and salt.unlike the last crisps that where lacking in taste and flavour this packet really did taste like the perfect salt and vinegar crisps.the actual crisp was of high quality as always and the packaging wasn’t confusing either.if had to mark down for one thing is that the bag was pretty lacking in amount of crisps and also a hint of more vinegar flavouring would be nice but that’s just a personal opinion as the flavour was more than satisfactory. This was a pleasure to eat and will defiantly be buying again. 9/10 Defiantly be having a bag again

Yummy crisps!

5 stars

A tasty crisp. Lots of flavour and good value for money. Hard to not eat the whole pack!

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Classic Multipack Dips 516G

£ 2.00
£0.39/100g

Offer

Doritos Chilli Heatwave Tortilla Chips 180 G

£ 0.90
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Sour Cream & Chive Dip 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here