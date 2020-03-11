Nivea After Sun Lotion 200Ml

Soothes and cools - Pity about the smell 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 23rd September 2019 Bought this for a recent holiday to Rhodes and was initially pleased with the cooling effects on the skin although I found it left my skin feeling quite dry rather than moisturised. The main drawback was the smell - it has a scent of aftershave/mens shaving cream which is quite noticeable.

missykicia84 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 3rd April 2018 good one I like smell I would definitely recommend this product i will us it again as I am suprise how good it was [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Seriously soothing 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 This Nivea After Sun Moisture lotion is amazing. The container is the iconic Nivea shape and colour. The lid is study and secure with a good click when you close it (so it shouldn't 'pop' open in your bag), but is easy enough to open when you need to. As soon as you open it, you can smell the beautiful, light scent of summer. It isn't over fragranced but has a lovely 'clean and crisp' scent. The lotion itself is light and gentle. It absorbs quickly and easily and you immediately feel it's cooling benefit. The Aloe Vera and Avacado Oil certainly make your skin smooth and nourished feeling. It also leaves you cooled and soothed. There is no limit to how often you can apply it so I just apply it when ever I feel my skin needs a boost and some extra hydration. Thoroughly recommend this lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing aftersun! 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 This aftersun is amazing. From the minute you apply its instantly cooling to skin. It runs in really well and is not greasy. It leaves skin feeling super soft and non tender. I would definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs Iwona R. 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 I brought his product first time a year ago. The lotion does not feel greasy , moisturizes my skin after sunbathing. I really like this lotion from Nivea my skin is much softer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs MartaD 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 I think it is a great product for sunny holidays, moisturizes well and quickly absorbs into the skin. The only minus of this product is its fragrance like shaving foam [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not so good 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 I don’t know how this lotion works on after sun skin. I use it like a everyday lotion and it’s ok. Light formula, beautiful scent. But I have a parts of dry skin and this parts are still dry, even after use a lotion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

After sun soother 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 'The positive attributes far out way the minor criticisms of this product. As promised the product is cooling and easily absorbed . The skin does feel well nourished and moisturised, which leaves it feeling luxurious and silky soft to the touch. The size of bottle is 200 ml which is generous, as a little product goes further than you think and this should easily last a family for a two week vacation. So why did I only give it 4 stars? The product has a stronger perfume type odour than I personally like and makes it less unisex than a product like this usually is. I did get some notes of "cucumber" and "aloe" but these were overpowered by an overwhelming floral type scent, which is not anticipated in an after sun product. However, this is a personal criticism rather than due to any defect in effectiveness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good moisturiser 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 2nd April 2018 ** How did I feel about the Product before use? ** I’m already a fan of Nivea (as I’m sure most women are) but I hadn’t used any of their after sun products before. I have used their suncream range but never aftersun, so I was interested in how their product stacked up against others that I’ve used in the past. **What I thought of the packaging** The bottle sizes are generous and easy to dispense. The front of the bottle is quite plain, but I like that as it’s not cluttered with unnecessary information. The back of the bottle has the usual information, (key selling points, ingredients, how to use etc. **Was the Product easy to use?** It was easy to dispense, just flip the cap and squeeze the product out. **What did I think after using the product?** The smell is pleasant - I could definitely pick up the smell of Aloe Vera and it smells like typical “aftersun”. The consistency is thinner than some of the previous brands I’ve used but I imagine that would make it less painful to rub into burnt skin. It felt slightly greasy after application but my skin did feel very well moisturised and very soft for a long time afterwards. Because this campaign has taken place in March (and we have had a horrendously cold March) I cannot comment on its “aftersun” qualities as we have not had any sun so I have only been able to score it as a moisturiser. **Would I change anything?** Only the initial greasy feeling that it leaves on the skin. Which faded after half and hour or so but it was slightly unpleasant for that initial part until it soaks in. However, it may be a different story on sunburnt skin as it would obviously absorb much faster. But I’ll need to wait for my holiday in a couple of weeks to judge that (as I’m 99% sure I will burn! Lol) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]