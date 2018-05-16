Anadin Regular Tablets 16'S

Product Description
- Original Aspirin & Caffeine Tablets
- To find out more visit http://www.anadin.co.uk
- Anadin Original has a dual action formula - aspirin and caffeine - to effectively relieve your headache.
- The aspirin in Anadin Original works to target the source of pain while the caffeine helps to speed up and enhance the pain relief effect. Anadin Original caplets has a smooth texture with a polished surface to make it easier to swallow.
- For relief from: headache, toothache, cold and flu symptoms, period pain, muscular aches, sore throat, migraine, rheumatic pain, fever
- Also provides relief from: joint swelling, neuralgia, feverishness, strains, sprains, stiffness, sciatica, lumbago, fibrositis.
- Anadin, stronger than pain
- Pain relief from: headaches
- Dual action formula - aspirin and caffeine - to effectively relieve your headache
- Aspirin - targets the source of the pain
- Caffeine - helps to speed up pain relief
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains: Aspirin 325mg and Caffeine 15mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use:
- The minimum effective dose should be used for the shortest time necessary to relieve symptoms
- Adults, the elderly and young persons aged 16 and over:
- Take 1 or 2 tablets with a drink of water.
- Repeat every 4 hours as required.
- Do not take more than 12 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give to children aged under 16, unless on the advice of a doctor. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to a doctor.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet which provides further information about this medicine.
Warnings
- CONTAINS ASPIRIN
- Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Ramsgate Road,
- Sandwich,
- Kent,
- CT13 9NJ,
- UK.
Return to
- To contact our Careline:
- Call 0333 555 2526
- Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm
- Email CarelineUK@pfizer.com
- Or write to us:
- Careline
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking Road,
- Walton on the Hill,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
16 x Tablets
Safety information
CONTAINS ASPIRIN Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020