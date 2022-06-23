We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bushmills Irish Malt Whiskey 700Ml

4.5(2)Write a review
£35.50
£50.72/litre

Product Description

  • Single Malt Irish Whiskey
  • This approachable and elegant whiskey is aged in bourbon and sherry casks, creating rich flavours of honey and vanilla with Bushmills' signature smoothness.
  • Found on County Antrim's rugged coastline, the village of Bushmills ® is home to the old Bushmills® distillery. Official records stretch back to 1608, when the area was granted its license to distil. Over 400 years later, whiskey is still being made in bushmills®, thanks to experience and craft passed down from generation to generation. We couldn't make our whiskey anywhere but here. Our water, drawn from the river busk, flows over beds of basalt rock. Bushmills® is more than just a whiskey. It's a village, where family, friends and neighbours work side by side at the distillery.
  • As we often say, "Without the village, there would be no Whiskey, and without the Whiskey, there would be no Village".
  • Bushmills & Associated logos are trademarks owned by The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited
  • Triple Distilled in Ireland
  • Matured in the finest
  • Master Distiller, Colum Egan
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Name and address

  • Distilled, matured and bottled by:
  • The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
  • Bushmills,
  • County Antrim,
  • N. Ireland.

Return to

  • The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
  • Bushmills,
  • County Antrim.
  • bushmills.com

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Very smooth

4 stars

Very nice too good on its own to use for cooking.

Great price with Clubcard

5 stars

Lovely whiskey my husband’s favourite plus excellent price at the moment with Clubcard

