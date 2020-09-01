By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bushmills Blackbush Whiskey 70Cl

Bushmills Blackbush Whiskey 70Cl
£ 21.00
£30.00/litre
Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Black Bush Irish Whiskey
  • Bushmills Irish Whiskey is crafted with care at The Old Bushmills Distillery in Country Antrim, Northern Ireland
  • Bushmills is the world's oldest whiskey distillery and is renowned for making award winning triple distilled single malt and blended Irish whiskey
  • This unmatched Irish malt is at the heart of all Bushmills Irish Whiskeys and creates a unique combination of smoothness and richness
  • Aged in Oloroso sherry casks giving Black Bush rich fruity notes and a deep intense character
  • A blend with a very high proportion of malt whiskey for a smooth taste and a long finish
  • Origin: Northern Ireland / Producer: Proximo Spirits
  • Ireland's oldest whiskey distillery
  • Rich & smooth
  • Award winning flavour and quality
  • Finest blended Irish whiskey
  • Triple distilled
  • Original grant to distil
  • Matured to perfection in sherry casks
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Nose: Big, full, rich fruitcake aroma. Intense sherry sweetness, developing into dried fruit/raisin/Christmas Cake notes. Palate: Soft, silky texture with a nutty character. Finish: A lingering sweetness. Remarkable balance between the power from sherry - seasoned casks and the smoothness of the spirit

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Signature Serve: Highball with a Twist of Orange
  • 35ml of Bushmills Black Bush / 125ml of Soda Water / 1 Orange wedge/twist / Chunk of ice
  • Steps
  • 1. Pour Black Bush into a highball glass and add ice
  • 2. Top with soda water and garnish with a wedge or twist of orange

Name and address

  • The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
  • Bushmills,
  • County Antrim.

Return to

  • The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
  • Bushmills,
  • County Antrim.
  • www.bushmills.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

