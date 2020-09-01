Bushmills Blackbush Whiskey 70Cl
Product Description
- Black Bush Irish Whiskey
- Bushmills Irish Whiskey is crafted with care at The Old Bushmills Distillery in Country Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Bushmills is the world's oldest whiskey distillery and is renowned for making award winning triple distilled single malt and blended Irish whiskey
- This unmatched Irish malt is at the heart of all Bushmills Irish Whiskeys and creates a unique combination of smoothness and richness
- Aged in Oloroso sherry casks giving Black Bush rich fruity notes and a deep intense character
- A blend with a very high proportion of malt whiskey for a smooth taste and a long finish
- Origin: Northern Ireland / Producer: Proximo Spirits
- Ireland's oldest whiskey distillery
- Rich & smooth
- Award winning flavour and quality
- Finest blended Irish whiskey
- Triple distilled
- Original grant to distil
- Matured to perfection in sherry casks
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Big, full, rich fruitcake aroma. Intense sherry sweetness, developing into dried fruit/raisin/Christmas Cake notes. Palate: Soft, silky texture with a nutty character. Finish: A lingering sweetness. Remarkable balance between the power from sherry - seasoned casks and the smoothness of the spirit
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Signature Serve: Highball with a Twist of Orange
- 35ml of Bushmills Black Bush / 125ml of Soda Water / 1 Orange wedge/twist / Chunk of ice
- Steps
- 1. Pour Black Bush into a highball glass and add ice
- 2. Top with soda water and garnish with a wedge or twist of orange
Name and address
- The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
- Bushmills,
- County Antrim.
Return to
- The "Old Bushmills" Distillery Company Limited,
- Bushmills,
- County Antrim.
- www.bushmills.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020