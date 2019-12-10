Jameson Irish Whiskey Bottle

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey
  • Jameson Irish whiskey is a triple-distilled blended Irish whiskey, as versatile as it is smooth. Whiskey like Jameson isn't just born smooth and balanced. First, we take the best of pot still and fine grain whiskeys. Then we triple distil them. Not because we have to, because we want to - this gives Jameson its signature smoothness. This tradition began in 1780 with John Jameson, and we continue his legacy to this day. Finally, we age our whiskey in oak casks for a minimum of 4 years. The result? A unique whiskey with a perfect balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla notes with hints of sweet sherry.
  • Serving suggestion: Jameson, Ginger & Lime - A simple whiskey drink, it's a thirst quencher that couldn't be easier to make: 50ml of Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger ale to taste and a wedge of lime. Mix in a highball glass, give the lime a squeeze and drop it into the glass.
  • We always like to say that everything you need to know about Jameson is right here - either on our bottle or in our bottle -encapsulating our full story. The label features our family crest and motto. Proclaiming ‘Sine Metu', it means ‘Without Fear'. It's the reason John Jameson first triple distilled Irish whiskey, creating Jameson Irish Whiskey as we know it. So in the spirit of Sine Metu, let us take you on a journey. Pull up a chair…
  • Smooth Irish whiskey made the John Jameson way since 1780
  • Pack size: 70cl

28

40% vol

Ireland

Spirits

Ambient

Distilled matured & bottled in Ireland

  • Midleton Distillery,
  • Midleton,
  • Co. Cork,
  • Ireland.
  • Pernod Ricard UK Ltd.,
  • Chiswick Park,

18 Years

700ml ℮

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

