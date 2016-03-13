By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Giant New Refresher Chew Bar (C)

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.10
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Original Lemon Flavour Chew Bar with a Sherbet Centre
  • A retro classic. Treat yourself with a chewy, sherbert centred sweet that is now also suitable for vegans!
  • Swizzels, loved since 1928.
  • Free from artificial colours
  • Vegan

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Stearic Acid, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Lysed Soya Protein, Emulsifier: Glycerol Mono Stearate, Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Carbonate, Magnesium Stearate, Colour: Lutein

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

For Best Before see under fin seal

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.

Return to

  • Swizzels Matlow Ltd.,
  • New Mills,
  • High Peak,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK22 3HA.
  • www.swizzels.com

Net Contents

18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage values per 100g
Energy 1737kJ/410kcal
Fat 5.4g
Of which Saturates 3.6g
Carbohydrate 88.3g
Of which Sugars 87.7g
Protein 0.1g
Salt <0.1g (48mg)
Sodium <0.1g (19mg)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely refreshers

5 stars

I loved this sweet snack, it was very tasty and gave me a bit of an energy boost just when i needed one, i would seriosly reccomend this sweet snack.

