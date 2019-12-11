Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 570G

Product Description
- Tomato Ketchup.
- GROWN NOT MADE*
- It's our sun ripened tomatoes, along with our passion & knowledge that give our recipe its unique flavour.
- Grown not made...
- No other tomato ketchup tastes quite like it.
- H.J. Heinz.
- No artificial colours.
- No artificial flavours.
- No artificial preservatives.
- No thickeners.
- Kosher.
- Pack size: 570g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks.For Best Before date: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- SHAKE WELL BEFORE USE.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle - 38
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
- heinzketchup.co.uk
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
Net Contents
570g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (15g)
|Energy
|435kJ
|65kJ
|-
|102kcal
|15kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|Trace
|-of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrate
|23.2g
|3.5g
|-of which sugars
|22.8g
|3.4g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.3g
