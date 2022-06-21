Panadol ActiFast Pain Relief Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 14s

Panadol ActiFast 500mg Tablets Compack 14s

How Panadol Actifast Works Panadol ActiFast Tablets have been specially formulated so that they are absorbed 2x faster than standard paracetamol tablets. When to Use Panadol ActiFast When you have a headache, Panadol ActiFast can relieve pain fast. Containing paracetamol, a pain killer, Panadol ActiFast can relieve common types of pain, including backache, sore throats, joint pain, muscle pain and toothache. Panadol ActiFast can also help to reduce fever as well as the aches and pains of cold and flu. How to Use Panadol ActiFast When experiencing pain, adults and children aged 16 years and over should take 2 tablets with half a tumbler of water (100ml) every 4 hours as needed. Do not take more frequently than every 4 hours or more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. When experiencing pain, children, aged 12 to 15 years should be given 1 tablet with half a tumbler of water (100ml) every 4 hours as needed. Do not take more frequently than every 4 hours or more than 4 tablets in 24 hours. Always read the label 1. Absorbed 2x faster than standard paracetamol tablets 2. Can relieve pain fast 3. Can relieve common types of pain including backache, sore throats, joint pain, muscle pain and toothache 4. Can help to reduce fever and aches and pains of cold and flu 5. Always read the label

Ingredients

Each tablet contains Paracetamol 500 mg, As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

14 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Please read right through the information on the outside and inside of this pack before you start using this medicine. If you have any questions, or if there is anything you do not understand, ask your pharmacist. How to Take; Adults and children aged 16 years and over: Swallow 2 tablets with half a glass of water (100 ml), every 4 hours as needed. Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Children aged 12-15 years: Swallow 1 tablet with half a glass of water (100 ml), every 4 hours as needed. Do not take more than 4 tablets in 24 hours. Do not take more frequently than every 4 hours. Do not take more than the recommended dose. Do not give to children under 12 years.

Lower age limit

12 Years