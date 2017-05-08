Chewits Xtreme Sour Apple Stick 31G
- Sour Apple Flavour Chewy Sweets
- No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Flavouring, Egg White Powder, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlrophyllins, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs
Storage
Do not store at temperature above 25ºC, keep dry.For BBE information please see side of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- WARNING!
- Don't Bite off more than you can Chew!
Name and address
- Cloetta UK Ltd,
- Fort Southwick,
- James Callaghan Drive,
- Fareham,
- Hampshire,
- PO17 6AR,
Net Contents
34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Stickpack
|Each Stickpack contains - as % of Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1643 kJ/ 391 kcal
|560 kJ/ 133 kcal
|6.7 %
|Fat
|3.0 g
|1.0 g
|1.4 %
|of which saturates
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|86 g
|29 g
|of which sugars
|49 g
|17 g
|19 %
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.01 g
|0.2 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
Safety information
WARNING! Don't Bite off more than you can Chew!
