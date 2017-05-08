By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chewits Xtreme Sour Apple Stick 31G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Chewits Xtreme Sour Apple Stick 31G
£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Sour Apple Flavour Chewy Sweets
  • No hydrogenated fats or artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Flavouring, Egg White Powder, Hydrolysed Pea Protein, Colours (Copper Complexes of Chlrophyllins, Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs

Storage

Do not store at temperature above 25ºC, keep dry.For BBE information please see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • WARNING!
  • Don't Bite off more than you can Chew!

Name and address

  • Cloetta UK Ltd,
  • Fort Southwick,
  • James Callaghan Drive,
  • Fareham,
  • Hampshire,
  • PO17 6AR,

Return to

  • Cloetta UK Ltd,
  • Fort Southwick,
  • James Callaghan Drive,
  • Fareham,
  • Hampshire,
  • PO17 6AR,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer StickpackEach Stickpack contains - as % of Reference Intake*
Energy 1643 kJ/ 391 kcal560 kJ/ 133 kcal6.7 %
Fat 3.0 g1.0 g1.4 %
of which saturates 1.9 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 86 g29 g
of which sugars 49 g17 g19 %
Protein 0 g0 g
Salt 0.03 g0.01 g0.2 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! Don't Bite off more than you can Chew!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Chewits Strawberry Single 30G

£ 0.40
£0.40/each

Offer

Barratts Dip Dabs 23G

£ 0.35
£1.53/100g

Offer

Swizzels Giant Love Hearts 39G (C)

£ 0.35
£0.90/100g

Offer

Barratt Refresher Roll Single

£ 0.35
£0.35/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here