By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt 500G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt 500G
£ 1.75
£0.35/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy549kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 549kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Greek Natural Yogurt.
  • Made in Northern Greece and strained to give it a thick creamy texture with a characteristic, tangy flavour.
  • Authentic Greek Yogurt strained for a thick, creamy texture.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Yogurt (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by" date shown. Use by date: see lid.

Produce of

Produced in Greece, using milk from Greece

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy549kJ / 132kcal549kJ / 132kcal
Fat10.3g10.3g
Saturates7.2g7.2g
Carbohydrate3.8g3.8g
Sugars3.3g3.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein6.1g6.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very pleasant surprise.

5 stars

The taste and texture was significantly richer than the regular greek yogurt. Breakfast was significantly enhanced when served on a bed of all bran and topped with strawberries, raspberries and thinly sliced apple. The tub shape came as a surprise - it is a soup bowel shape instead of drinking glass.

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless.

Absolutely delicious. Used as an alternative to cr

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Used as an alternative to cream in a meringue roulade. So thick and creamy. Will buy again.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

This is the best of all the Greek yoghurts for me, I would be disappointed if it were to be removed. Order it every week.

This is an excellent product.

4 stars

This is an excellent product.

Super thick, smooth and creamy

5 stars

Forget fat free, this yogurt is a treat to eat. A touch of luxury for breakfast. I use it also as a cream substitute it is so thick, smooth and creamy with half calories of real cream!!

Every bit as good as the branded product

5 stars

Same taste, consistency and texture as the branded stuff but cheaper. Delicious

Very good yougurt

4 stars

Ordered this product every week. The consistency vas a bit too stiff for me lately and I went with Tesco Greak Yogurt this time. Highly recomend for helthy nutritius diet.

Authentic.

5 stars

I always like getting this if I can cos its worth the money for the taste and texture - always manages to remind me of the first time I discovered Greek yogurt in Corfu 45 yrs ago as a student. Can't put a price on that!

Not nice

1 stars

This is not very nice at all. I love Greek yogurt and find this to be quite bitter and not nice tasting. I wouldn't buy it again and certainly wouldn't recommend it.

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Finest 0% Fat Greek Yogurt 500G

£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here