Tesco Finest Greek Yogurt 500G

Very pleasant surprise.
The taste and texture was significantly richer than the regular greek yogurt. Breakfast was significantly enhanced when served on a bed of all bran and topped with strawberries, raspberries and thinly sliced apple. The tub shape came as a surprise - it is a soup bowel shape instead of drinking glass.
Tasteless
Absolutely delicious. Used as an alternative to cr
Absolutely delicious. Used as an alternative to cream in a meringue roulade. So thick and creamy. Will buy again.
DELICIOUS
This is the best of all the Greek yoghurts for me, I would be disappointed if it were to be removed. Order it every week.
This is an excellent product.
Super thick, smooth and creamy
Forget fat free, this yogurt is a treat to eat. A touch of luxury for breakfast. I use it also as a cream substitute it is so thick, smooth and creamy with half calories of real cream!!
Every bit as good as the branded product
Same taste, consistency and texture as the branded stuff but cheaper. Delicious
Very good yougurt
Ordered this product every week. The consistency vas a bit too stiff for me lately and I went with Tesco Greak Yogurt this time. Highly recomend for helthy nutritius diet.
Authentic.
I always like getting this if I can cos its worth the money for the taste and texture - always manages to remind me of the first time I discovered Greek yogurt in Corfu 45 yrs ago as a student. Can't put a price on that!
Not nice
This is not very nice at all. I love Greek yogurt and find this to be quite bitter and not nice tasting. I wouldn't buy it again and certainly wouldn't recommend it.