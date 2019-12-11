Pataks Plain Chapattis 6'S

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results use a frying pan.

Remove the chapattis from the packaging, sprinkle slightly with water on both sides and follow the instructions below.



Grill

Instructions: Grill under a medium heat for 30 seconds each side.



Oven cook

Instructions: Wrap the chapattis together in foil and warm in a preheated oven at 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6 for 6 minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Warm in a dry frying pan until the chapatti starts to puff up, turning once half way through; it should take 1 minute.

