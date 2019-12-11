Pataks Plain Chapattis 6'S

Product Description
- Plain Chapattis
- For recipe ideas, visit: www.pataks.com
- Our authentic wholemeal chapattis perfect for dipping into our delicious curries
- Delicious and versatile, our chappattis are perfect to accompany Indian curries.
- Why not try them as wraps to give meal times a delectable Indian bite?
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
Information
Ingredients
Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Wheat Bran, Vegetable Oils [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil], Wheat Germ, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Emulsifiers (E472e, E471, E401), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.Suitable for home freezing. Best Before: see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results use a frying pan.
Remove the chapattis from the packaging, sprinkle slightly with water on both sides and follow the instructions below.
Grill
Instructions: Grill under a medium heat for 30 seconds each side.
Oven cook
Instructions: Wrap the chapattis together in foil and warm in a preheated oven at 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6 for 6 minutes.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Warm in a dry frying pan until the chapatti starts to puff up, turning once half way through; it should take 1 minute.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Patak's chapattis are best served freshly warmed, with your favourite Patak's curry dish.
Number of uses
Average Serving Size: 60g, Average Servings per Pack: 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the pack. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
6 x Chapattis
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g
|Energy
|1226kJ/292kcal
|736kJ/175kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|5.4g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|41.1g
|24.7g
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|8.8g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.95g
|0.57g
