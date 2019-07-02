We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Osem Chocolate Wafers 250G

5(1)Write a review
Osem Chocolate Wafers 250G
£1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Wafers Chocolate Flavored
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat and Oil (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil*), Soybean Flour, Cocoa Powder, Soy Lecithin, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, *Produced from genetically modified organisms

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnuts, Peanuts, Eggs and Sesame For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Produce of

Product of Israel

Name and address

  • Osem Food Industries Ltd.,
  • P.O.B. 934,
  • Shoham 6085001,
  • Israel.

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park',
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Basildon,
  • Essex,

Return to

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park',
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Basildon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.
  • export@il.nestle.com

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy (kJ)2208
(Kcal)526
Fat (g)25
of which saturates (g)14
Carbohydrate (g)69
of which sugars (g)40
Protein (g)4.7
Salt (g)0.20
View all Polish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

My favourite biscuits

5 stars

Love these. Any chance of getting them again?

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here