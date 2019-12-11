By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

French's America Classic Yellow Mustard 226G Squeezy

No ratings yetWrite a review
French's America Classic Yellow Mustard 226G Squeezy
£ 1.50
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Classic Yellow Mustard
  • We promise
  • Real ingredients great taste our community
  • For quick & easy recipes full of flavour, visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
  • We love our communities. For more details on the French's Promise, please visit www.FrenchsUK.co.uk
  • Free from artificial colours & preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 226g

Information

Ingredients

Spirit Vinegar, Water, Mustard Seed, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Spice, Flavouring, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before: See Bottle

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before using.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • The R.T. French's Food Company Limited,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • The R.T. French's Food Company Limited,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • The R.T. French's Food Company Limited,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.
  • Questions? email: consumer.relations-ukroi@rb.com

Net Contents

226g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 300 kJ/72 kcal
Fat 3,9 g
of which saturates 0,8 g
Carbohydrate 1,6 g
of which sugars 0,9 g
Fibre 2,7 g
Protein 4,2 g
Salt 2,8 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 910G

£ 2.50
£0.28/100g

Offer

Tesco Tomato Ketchup Squeezy Bottle 990G

£ 1.00
£0.10/100g

Heinz Top Down Squeezy Tomato Ketchup Sauce 460G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here