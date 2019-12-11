St Dalfour Orange & Ginger Spread 284G

Disappointing
Prime ingredient is grape juice - and it shows. Insipidly thin, with hint of ginger. Not recommended on toast. Instead, dice some ginger into their superb Thick Cut Orange, which is much less likely to drip.
Unsweetened Fruit Juice Concentrates (Grape, Date, Pineapple), Oranges (19%), Ginger (16%), Gelling Agent Fruit Pectin, Lemon Juice
Refrigerate after opening & consume within 3 monthsBest Before: Date on Lid
Product of France
284g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g.
|Energy
|1051 kJ., 248 kcals.
|Fat
|<0.8 g
|of which saturates
|<0.01 g
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|of which sugars
|59 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
