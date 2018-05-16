By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Mild Curry Powder 85G

Schwartz Mild Curry Powder 85G
£ 1.80
£0.21/10g

Product Description

  • A robust and fragrant mild curry powder with ground coriander seed, cumin and ginger, an excellent base for all curries.
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • No hydrogenated fat, artificial colours or flavourings, added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Ground Coriander Seeds (32%), Cumin (14%), Ground Fenugreek, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Ground Ginger (7%), Salt, Turmeric, Bay Leaves, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Ground Nutmeg, Cloves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1459kJ/351kcal
Fat - Total15.1g
Fat - Saturated1.4g
Carbohydrate 23.4g
- Sugars 2.0g
Protein 17.1g
Salt 5.88g

Using Product Information

