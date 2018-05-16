Schwartz Hot Curry Powder 85G

Product Description
- Hot Curry Powder
- A robust and fragrant hot curry powder with ground coriander seed, cumin and cayenne pepper, an excellent base of curries.
- Chilli rating - hot - 3
- No hydrogenated fat, artificial colours or flavourings, added preservatives or MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Ground Coriander Seeds (32%), Cayenne Pepper (14%), Cumin (11%), Salt, Yellow Mustard Seeds, Allspice, Ginger, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Turmeric, Bay Leaves, Ground Cinnamon (Cassia), Cloves
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1337kJ/322kcal
|Fat - Total
|14.2g
|Fat - Saturated
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|- Sugars
|2.5g
|Protein
|13.9g
|Salt
|9.88g
