Alpro Strawberry Strawberry Shake 3X250ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£2.00/litre
Each 250 ml serving contains:
  • Energy570 kJ 135 kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt0.38g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 228 kJ / 54 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink, strawberry flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • ProTerra Certified
  • Sustainability Non - GMO Soya
  • For People and Planet
  • #alpro
  • Less sugars*
  • *contains 30% less sugars than the market reference in strawberry flavoured drinks
  • Summer's here!
  • No, we mean right here, in this carton.
  • We've taken our silky smooth soya and added a dash of strawberry taste.
  • The result is a summery treat.
  • So pop on your shades and enjoy the sunshine.
  • All plant, deliciously divine
  • Source of plant protein
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, B12, D
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 750ml
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (8.6%)), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Sea Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 228 kJ / 54 kcal
Fat 1.9 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 5.7 g
of which Sugars 5.7 g
Fibre 0.6 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt 0.15 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very enjoyable lovely flavour

5 stars

