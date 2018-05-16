Niquitin Mint Lozenges 4Mg 72S

Product Description
- Mint 4mg Lozenges Nicotine
- NiQuitin Mint 4mg lozenges are ideal for helping to reduce withdrawal symptoms including the irritability, frustration and anger many feel in the first few weeks of a quit attempt. NiQuitin Mint 4mg Lozenges are part of a programme designed to support your wish to stop smoking. Using lozenges at regular intervals gives your body the nicotine you need to help you stop smoking.
- For those who smoke their first cigarette within 30 minutes of waking up
- Relieves cravings and helps you overcome the urge to smoke
- Keeps working, even after the lozenge is gone
Information
Ingredients
Each compressed Lozenge contains 4 mg Nicotine (as Nicotine Resinate 26.66 mg), Also contains: Aspartame (E951), Mannitol (E421) and Sodium. Each Lozenge contains 15 mg of Sodium
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Store in the original packaging in order to protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- For full instructions please read the enclosed leaflet carefully.
- How to Use
- For oral use. The lozenge is designed to be dissolved in the mouth; normally this takes about 30 minutes. Read the package leaflet before use.
- These lozenges are for smokers who smoke their first cigarette less than 30 minutes after waking up. NiQuitin Mint Lozenges can help you to stop smoking straight away.
- Adults (aged 18 years and over): The recommended treatment schedule is:
- Step 1 (Weeks 1 to 6): Initial treatment period 1 lozenge every 1 to 2 hours
- Step 2 (Weeks 7 to 9): Step down treatment period 1 lozenge every 2 to 4 hours
- Step 3 (Weeks 10 to 12): Step down treatment period 1 lozenge every 4 to 8 hours
- During weeks 1-6 it is recommended that you take at least 9 lozenges per day.
- The lozenge should be allowed to dissolve. Do Not chew or swallow whole.
Warnings
- NiQuitin Mint Lozenges are Not for use in Children under 12 years of age
- WARNING: Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not exceed 15 lozenges per day.
- DO NOT USE THIS MEDICINE IF YOU:
- Are allergic to nicotine or any of the other ingredients
- Suffer from phenylketonuria (the lozenges contain a source of phenylalanine, which may be harmful to you)
- Are a non-smoker
- Are under 12 years of age
- Have recently suffered from a heart attack, severe heart rhythm disturbances or a stroke
- Have unstable or worsening angina or Prinzmetals angina.
- SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE BEFORE TAKING THIS MEDICINE IF YOU:
- Are under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine
- Are diabetic
- Are pregnant, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using this product
- Need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Return to
- Wrafton Laboratories Limited,
- Wrafton,
- Braunton,
- Devon,
- EX33 2DL,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
72 x Lozenges
Safety information
NiQuitin Mint Lozenges are Not for use in Children under 12 years of age WARNING: Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not exceed 15 lozenges per day. DO NOT USE THIS MEDICINE IF YOU: Are allergic to nicotine or any of the other ingredients Suffer from phenylketonuria (the lozenges contain a source of phenylalanine, which may be harmful to you) Are a non-smoker Are under 12 years of age Have recently suffered from a heart attack, severe heart rhythm disturbances or a stroke Have unstable or worsening angina or Prinzmetals angina. SEEK MEDICAL ADVICE BEFORE TAKING THIS MEDICINE IF YOU: Are under the care of your doctor or are receiving a prescribed medicine Are diabetic Are pregnant, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse before using this product Need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor, or a support programme. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020