Clean & Clear Blackhead Daily Scrub 150Ml

Write a review
Product Description

  • Blackhead Clearing Daily Scrub
  • The pore-clearing natural exfoliators immediately peel away dirt and excess oil to help unblock pores and give you a deep clean. The blackhead-clearing formula dissolves blackheads deep down into the pores and keep them away for up to 4 weeks.
  • The creamy formula is gentle enough to use daily, for skin that stays clear, even, soft and smooth.
  • *Clinical Assessment on 33 subjects
  • UK's #1 Clear Skin Brand*
  • * Nielsen Scantrack Data Total Coverage UK, J&J Defined Acne Skincare, Value Sales. MAT to WE 04.06.2016
  • Oil-free
  • With natural exfoliators
  • Starts clearing blackheads from 1st wash
  • Skin looks healthy, soft and smooth
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-016450], Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Cellulose, Glycerin, Polysorbate 60, Salicylic Acid, Steareth-21, Cera Microcristallina, Menthyl Lactate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Parfum, CI 77510

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply daily to wet face and gently massage, avoiding eye area. Rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN THE EVENT OF CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH WATER. DISCONTINUE USE IF SKIN IRRITATION DEVELOPS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
Return to

  • Question or comments?
  • GB 0808 238 9194
  • IRL 1800 220044

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN THE EVENT OF CONTACT, IMMEDIATELY RINSE WITH WATER. DISCONTINUE USE IF SKIN IRRITATION DEVELOPS. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

8 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

It’s ok, not a miracle or anything

3 stars

I found it doesn’t really get the blackheads deep down, only really the top parts, it is also quite hard to wash off. The small beads in it, making it a scrub, are quite soothing as you massage it into the skin

It's not bad

4 stars

I feel it's okay it works really well for some and for some it may not because we all hv different skin

Maybe it takes a while

3 stars

I have been using this product for about a week. My skin feels really good after using it, but I am still having breakouts and many blackheads still remain. I would reccomend as it has definately helped with my blackheads, but it hasn't removed my most stubborn ones. It was my cousin who suggest I purchase this product, and it's worked wonders for her so it could jusut need more time.

It’s ok

3 stars

It’s ok i don’t feel it does that well my black heads are still here I have a lot of breakouts and it’s very hard to wash off

Amazing

5 stars

Best blackhead clearer i have ever used, i would highly recommend to anyone.

The best

5 stars

bought this week ago and i love how my blackheads randomly just pop out of my skin the next day, skin has been clearing up.

Best thing

5 stars

Literally best thing for blackheads! My skin was so bad until I started using this and now I’m so happy with my skin!

Love it

5 stars

The best product for blackheads.I love this brotuct.

