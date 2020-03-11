Clean & Clear Blackhead Daily Scrub 150Ml

It’s ok, not a miracle or anything
I found it doesn’t really get the blackheads deep down, only really the top parts, it is also quite hard to wash off. The small beads in it, making it a scrub, are quite soothing as you massage it into the skin
It's not bad
I feel it's okay it works really well for some and for some it may not because we all hv different skin
Maybe it takes a while
I have been using this product for about a week. My skin feels really good after using it, but I am still having breakouts and many blackheads still remain. I would reccomend as it has definately helped with my blackheads, but it hasn't removed my most stubborn ones. It was my cousin who suggest I purchase this product, and it's worked wonders for her so it could jusut need more time.
It’s ok
It’s ok i don’t feel it does that well my black heads are still here I have a lot of breakouts and it’s very hard to wash off
Amazing
Best blackhead clearer i have ever used, i would highly recommend to anyone.
The best
bought this week ago and i love how my blackheads randomly just pop out of my skin the next day, skin has been clearing up.
Best thing
Literally best thing for blackheads! My skin was so bad until I started using this and now I’m so happy with my skin!
Love it
The best product for blackheads.I love this brotuct.