Seeds Of Change Organic Spinach Trotolle 500G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Seeds Of Change Organic Spinach Trotolle 500G
Per portion as prepared (based on 100g uncooked pasta)
  • Energy1479kJ 348kcal
    17%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 688kJ 162kcal

Product Description

  • Organic spinach trottole pasta, made with 100% durum wheat.
  • We donate 1% of our sales to support community based growing programs, connecting people to real food.
  • Discover more at:
  • www.seedsofchange.co.uk
  • Every delicious piece of our slow-dried Spinach Trottole is made from 100% Organic Durum Wheat. Slow-dried as tradition demands with added organic spinach for an extra savoury character. So take your time over it - we have!
  • All the ingredients grown for this product are 100% organic* with no artificial additives or preservatives
  • *Certified Organic
  • Change Tastes Good
  • It's simple really: we believe real food, grown organically from seed, tastes better. All it needs is sunshine, water and a little bit of nurture. That's why all of our organic ingredients are full of nothing but flavour. Serve us up for dinner and see for yourself.
  • Organically grown
  • 100% durum wheat pasta
  • Serves 5
  • No artificial additives or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Durum Wheat Semolina*, Dried Spinach*, *Certified Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Italy, Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply grown, simply made...
  • Just add the pasta to a large saucepan of boiling water (1l of water per 100g of Spinach Trottole should do it)
  • Turn down the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to achieve that delicious 'al dente' texture.
  • Strain the pasta in colander, serve with your favourite Seeds of Change pasta sauce...and enjoy!

Number of uses

5 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Seeds of Change,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (as prepared)Per portion as prepared (based on 100g uncooked pasta) (%*)
Energy688kJ 162kcal1479kJ (17%) 348kcal (17%)
Fat0.5g1.1g (2%)
of which saturates0.1g0.2g (1%)
Carbohydrate34g72g (28%)
of which sugars1.4g3.0g (3%)
Fibre1.9g4.1g
Protein5.1g11g (22%)
Salt0.06g0.13g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

please stock it we love it

5 stars

please stock it

