Uncle Bens Special Golden Vegetable Rice 250G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ 152kcal
Steamed Parboiled Long Grain (82%), Red Pepper (4.7%), Carrot, Sweetcorn (3.1%), Peas (1.9%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spices, Citric Acid
Store in a dry place at room temperature.Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.
Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2 tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.
2 Servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion (125g) (%*)
|Energy
|645kJ 152kcal
|806kJ (10%) 190kcal (10%)
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.8g (4%)
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g (2%)
|Carbohydrate
|29g
|37g (14%)
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g (1%)
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.4g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.1g (8%)
|Salt
|0.43g
|0.54g (9%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
