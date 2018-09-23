We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dale Farm Butter Milk 568Ml

Dale Farm Butter Milk 568Ml
£0.70
£1.23/litre

Product Description

  • Fresh pasteurised, cultured buttermilk.
  • Supports local farmers
  • Sharing goodness everyday
  • From local grassfed cows
  • 100% Owned by Local Farmers
  • Source of calcium
  • Suitable for cooking and baking
  • Pack size: 568ML
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk (Milk), Lactose Cultures

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cow's Milk.

Storage

Keep upright. Refrigerate below 6°C.Use within 3 days of opening. Use by: see side of bottle

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland using Northern Irish milk

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Dale Farm Ltd.,
  • 15 Dargan Road,
  • Belfast,
  • BT3 9LS.

Return to

  • Say hello...
  • Dale Farm Ltd.,
  • 15 Dargan Road,
  • Belfast,
  • BT3 9LS.
  • Or info@dalefarm.co.uk

Net Contents

568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml):
Energy146kJ/34kcal
Fat0.1g
(of which saturates0.06g)
Carbohydrate5g
(of which sugars5g)
Protein3.4g
Salt0.14g
Calcium120mg (15% NRV)
I have been unable to get this particular brand of

5 stars

I have been unable to get this particular brand of buttermilk since i left n.ireland glad to see tesco will be stocking it.it's the best and i find it makes the best scones.

