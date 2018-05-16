By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Live Oysters

Counter Live Oysters

£ 0.75
  Energy47kJ 11kcal
  Fat0.3g
  Saturates<0.1g
  Salt0.3g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 187kJ / 44kcal

Product Description

  • Live Oysters (Crassostrea gigas).
  • Grown on trestles in the cool clean waters off the coast of Scotland and Ireland. Simply shuck and serve on a bed of ice or, to add even more flavour, add a few dashes of tabasco or a squeeze of lemon and some finely chopped shallot. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mollusc

Produce of

Cultivated in Ireland, Scotland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy187kJ / 44kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat1.0g0.3g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.6g0.9g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein5.0g1.3g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

