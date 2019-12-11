By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Black Pepper Corns 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Black Pepper Corns 150G
£ 0.99
£0.66/100g

Offer

The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!,Each 30g serving contains:
  • Energy633 kJ 152 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.2g
    12%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2111kJ / 505kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sea Salt & Crushed Black Peppercorns Seasoning.
  • Find us on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • #realfoodrealpleasure
  • Hand cooked potato chips
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • Lightly salted's darker, mysterious alter ego
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • We love to use locally grown potatoes whenever we can
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • These chips are suitable for: vegans and vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt and Crushed Black Peppercorns Seasoning (Potato Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Crushed Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Acid: Citric Acid, Black Pepper Extract)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP
  • UK.

Return to

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP
  • UK.
  • We'd love to hear from you.
  • 0800 616996
  • www.kettlechips.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2111kJ / 505kcal
Fat 27.3g
of which Saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrate 57.4g
of which Sugars 0.5g
Fibre 4.6g
Protein 5.3g
Salt 1.3g

