Schwtz Spaghetti Carbonara Casserole Mix32g

Quick and Easy Dinner
Really easy to prepare. Managed to pull it in at 50p per serving by using the supermarket basic ingredients. Sauce was clean and fresh, not too gloopy. Really nice!
A delicious creamy carbonara
The spaghetti carbonara mix was a delight, it was quick and easy to make. I had dinner ready within 20 minutes - which is unusually quick for me! I love the taste of the seasoning mix, as it helped bring the flavours out and it created a rich and creamy sauce. I must admit I was a bit sceptical at first as I have had bad experiences with sachet recipes in the past that gave off an powdery artificial taste, but this was far from it! The packaging indicates that this sachet serves 4, however I managed to create 5 portions, which was great as I got to take some into work and it still tasted delicious even after reheating it in the microwave.
Rich and creamy sauce mix for Carbonara pasta. An easy sachet that makes cooking much simple and quicker! Also suitable for vegetarian with no artificial flavorings.
Tasty, quick meal
For full disclosure, I was sent this product as part of a collaboration on my blog. I was so pleased with this recipe mix, it was so quick and easy to make for such a tasty meal. The portions were also huge so I'd say it actually feeds more than 4 people. I'd definitely buy this again, a brand I trust to make delicious products always!
A great addition to the Schwartz packet mix family
A great quick meal without compromising on taste; I made this in under twenty minutes. Super easy to make and easy to follow instructions are included on the packet. I added onions as well as the recommended bacon and mushrooms, but would also add crushed garlic and grated cheese on top next time, just for a little something extra. Was great served with garlic bread! Overall this doesn’t taste “fake” or too unhealthy like some packet mixes can, and is so much quicker to make than traditional carbonara. A great addition to the Schwartz packet mix family!
Quick, easy, tasty.
For full disclosure; I was sent this to review and my blog hosted a paid review on the product, however, these opinions are honest and my own. This is a great way of making a carbonara that's quick and easy, but that still tastes good and uses fresh ingredients. I use this for mid week meals when I want quality food but without all of the time and effort. The recipe on the back of the packet is easy to follow and I like that you can play around with which ingredients you choose to use. Because the mix itself is vegetarian, you can just leave out the bacon for a vegetarian meal, which can’t be done with some carbonara sauces. The end result tastes good and my whole family likes it.