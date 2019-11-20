By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwtz Spaghetti Carbonara Casserole Mix32g

4.5(6)Write a review
Schwtz Spaghetti Carbonara Casserole Mix32g
£ 0.85
£2.66/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A creamy recipe mix with aromatic parsley, oregano and black pepper for a simple and tasty, classic Italian dish full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) LTD T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • No artificial flavourings
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 32g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Modified Starch, Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat), Onion Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Maltodextrin, Cream Powder (2%) (from Milk), Black Pepper (2%), Parsley, Salt, Garlic Powder, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Oregano, Nutmeg, Bay Leaves, Colour (Carotenes), Total content of Herbs and Spices = 11.6%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Great with rocket salad, Parmesan shavings and Schwartz Black Pepper. For a change, add sliced pan-fried chicken breasts and replace half the spaghetti with spiralized courgettes.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1879kJ1797kJ
-448kcal427kcal21%
Fat 18.9g14.4g21%
of which saturates 10.9g5.6g28%
Carbohydrate 58.1g51.3g20%
of which sugars 2.0g6.7g7%
Fibre 3.0g3.3g
Protein 9.9g21.5g43%
Salt 4.50g2.00g33%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Quick and Easy Dinner

5 stars

Really easy to prepare. Managed to pull it in at 50p per serving by using the supermarket basic ingredients. Sauce was clean and fresh, not too gloopy. Really nice!

A delicious creamy carbonara

5 stars

The spaghetti carbonara mix was a delight, it was quick and easy to make. I had dinner ready within 20 minutes - which is unusually quick for me! I love the taste of the seasoning mix, as it helped bring the flavours out and it created a rich and creamy sauce. I must admit I was a bit sceptical at first as I have had bad experiences with sachet recipes in the past that gave off an powdery artificial taste, but this was far from it! The packaging indicates that this sachet serves 4, however I managed to create 5 portions, which was great as I got to take some into work and it still tasted delicious even after reheating it in the microwave.

Rich and creamy sauce mix for Carbonara pasta. An

5 stars

Rich and creamy sauce mix for Carbonara pasta. An easy sachet that makes cooking much simple and quicker! Also suitable for vegetarian with no artificial flavorings.

Tasty, quick meal

4 stars

For full disclosure, I was sent this product as part of a collaboration on my blog. I was so pleased with this recipe mix, it was so quick and easy to make for such a tasty meal. The portions were also huge so I'd say it actually feeds more than 4 people. I'd definitely buy this again, a brand I trust to make delicious products always!

A great addition to the Schwartz packet mix family

4 stars

A great quick meal without compromising on taste; I made this in under twenty minutes. Super easy to make and easy to follow instructions are included on the packet. I added onions as well as the recommended bacon and mushrooms, but would also add crushed garlic and grated cheese on top next time, just for a little something extra. Was great served with garlic bread! Overall this doesn’t taste “fake” or too unhealthy like some packet mixes can, and is so much quicker to make than traditional carbonara. A great addition to the Schwartz packet mix family!

Quick, easy, tasty.

4 stars

For full disclosure; I was sent this to review and my blog hosted a paid review on the product, however, these opinions are honest and my own. This is a great way of making a carbonara that's quick and easy, but that still tastes good and uses fresh ingredients. I use this for mid week meals when I want quality food but without all of the time and effort. The recipe on the back of the packet is easy to follow and I like that you can play around with which ingredients you choose to use. Because the mix itself is vegetarian, you can just leave out the bacon for a vegetarian meal, which can’t be done with some carbonara sauces. The end result tastes good and my whole family likes it.

Helpful little swaps

Schwartz Shepherds Pie Casserole Mix 38G

£ 0.85
£2.24/100g

Offer

Schwartz Authentic Chicken Casserole Mix 36G

£ 0.85
£2.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here