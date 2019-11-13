By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Syrup Sponge 300G

2.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Syrup Sponge 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g
1/3 of a pudding
  • Energy1654kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates6.1g
    31%
  • Sugars44.2g
    49%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 394kcal

Product Description

  • Sponge pudding topped with golden syrup.
  • Light & Fluffy sponge topped with a sticky golden syrup sauce.
  • Sweet golden syrup
  • Light & fluffy sponge topped with a sticky golden syrup sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Golden Syrup Topping (35%) (Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Steam
Instructions: Leave in plastic basin with the film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with the film lid on for 45 minutes, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Paper widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pudding (100g)
Energy1654kJ / 394kcal1654kJ / 394kcal
Fat15.6g15.6g
Saturates6.1g6.1g
Carbohydrate59.8g59.8g
Sugars44.2g44.2g
Fibre1.4g1.4g
Protein2.9g2.9g
Salt0.8g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lightest sponge ever

5 stars

OMG the lightest sponge ever. And one for a sweet tooth. I scraped a little of the syrup off to begin with but ended up eating it all - in one serving!

took one mouthful, it was so sweet I instantly fel

1 stars

took one mouthful, it was so sweet I instantly felt it in my kidneys a massive shock to the system. I could feel the onset of type 2 diabetes and my teeth falling out because it was so sweet. And this is coming from some with a massive sweet tooth. way too much sugar.

Awful. Just not nice!

1 stars

Awful. Just not nice!

