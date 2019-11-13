Tesco Syrup Sponge 300G

Lightest sponge ever
OMG the lightest sponge ever. And one for a sweet tooth. I scraped a little of the syrup off to begin with but ended up eating it all - in one serving!
took one mouthful, it was so sweet I instantly felt it in my kidneys a massive shock to the system. I could feel the onset of type 2 diabetes and my teeth falling out because it was so sweet. And this is coming from some with a massive sweet tooth. way too much sugar.
Awful. Just not nice!
