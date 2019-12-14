Tesco Turkey Crown Medium 2.3kg-3.19kg Serves 8-11

Crown plus thighs and parson’s nose!
The crown had bone in thighs, extra carcass and the parsons nose attached. So you pay a premium price for cuts that you did not ask for and have to remove. Very disappointing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 620kJ / 147kcal
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 14-23 hours (small) 23-32 hours (medium), 32 -41hours (Large) in the refrigerator Store turkey in packaging at the bottom of refrigerator until required. Ensure the crown is completely defrosted by checking there are no ice crystals in the body cavity Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 180°C, 150°C, Gas 4
Time: For calculated cooking time see front of pack
Chilled: 180ºC / Fan 150ºC / Gas 4. Pre-heat oven. Place the crown, in its foil tray in a roasting tin, rub the skin of the crown with oil or butter (optional) and cover loosely with kitchen foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 1 hour, remove kitchen foil, return the crown to the oven and continue cooking. Baste turkey crown occasionally during cooking process (typically 2-4 times depending on the size). Poultry is cooked is the juices run clear when the deepest part of the turkey breast is pierced with a thin skewer. If the juices are pink, continue cooking for a further 15 minutes and retest. Repeat every 15 minutes until juices run clear. After cooking time, cover with foil and allow to rest in a warm place for 30 minutes before carving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: N/A
Origin Republic of Ireland
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook from chilled only.
Remove outer packaging.
Do not remove the drip pad or foil tray.
If stuffing is required, it is recommended that this is cooked separately.
6 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Pad. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g
|Energy
|620kJ / 147kcal
|775kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|25.2g
|31.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..Caution: This product will contain bones..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019