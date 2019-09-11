Sweetex 1200 Tablet Pack

Full of dust and bits
I purchased the pack of 1200 Sweetex as above from Tesco. When I opened it I could not get any tablets out. On further investigation I found that the whole tube was full of bits and dust and was jamming the mechanism It is very difficult to use as no whole sweeteners will come out
Better than sugar tea or coffee..
I buy these Sweetex all the time good value for the amount you get and lasts me a long time and also iv saved a lot of money not having to buy sugar which was not good for me and this is a lot less fatting so Iv been able to loss some weight while iv been putting them in my tea or coffee or cereal just brilliant.