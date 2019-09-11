By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sweetex 1200 Tablet Pack

Sweetex 1200 Tablet Pack
£ 3.25
£0.00/each

Product Description

  • Making life sweet.
  • Sweetex tablets are ideal for everyone wishing to cut down on sugar, as part of a healthier lifestyle.
  • One Sweetex tablet is equivalent in sweetness to a 5ml teaspoon of sugar but with none of the calories.
  • Use Sweetex tablets instead of sugar in hot and cold drinks.
  • Sweetex is also suitable for use by people with diabetes, providing it fits into the individual's diet and consumption levels are not excessive.
  • For further information log on to www.diabetes.org.uk

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener (Sodium Saccharin), Anticaking Agents (Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate)

Storage

Keep the dispenser dry at all times.

Preparation and Usage

  • Sweetex can help slimming or weight control only as part of a calorie controlled diet.

Return to

  • UK PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • Tel: 0845 769 7079.
  • ROI Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Tel: 01 661 7318.

Net Contents

1200 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Tablet
Energy Value kJTraceTrace
Kcal (calories)TraceTrace
ProteinNilNil
CarbohydrateNilNil
FatTraceTrace

Full of dust and bits

1 stars

I purchased the pack of 1200 Sweetex as above from Tesco. When I opened it I could not get any tablets out. On further investigation I found that the whole tube was full of bits and dust and was jamming the mechanism It is very difficult to use as no whole sweeteners will come out

Better than sugar tea or coffee..

5 stars

I buy these Sweetex all the time good value for the amount you get and lasts me a long time and also iv saved a lot of money not having to buy sugar which was not good for me and this is a lot less fatting so Iv been able to loss some weight while iv been putting them in my tea or coffee or cereal just brilliant.

