By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g

4(1)Write a review
Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g
£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • 3 bars of nuts and dried fruit with dark chocolate.
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Dark Chocolate
  • Maybe it's a tad more indulgent than the more 'wholesome' stuff in our bars, but don't we all love a little bit of chocolate now and then? The thing is, our rich smooth dark chocolate is just the most wonderful accompaniment to the less 'naughty' bits and bobs.
  • Cranberries
  • A cranberry is not just for Christmas you know? These beautiful little bouncing balls, bursting with goodness, are perfect all year round. Slightly sweetened to make them less sharp and acidic, these normally festive friends are filled with fruitiness.
  • Macadamias
  • All our macadamia nuts come from family-run farms in South Africa - where they are lovingly nurtured and carefully harvested by hand. Their lovely creamy taste is also enjoyed by the local monkeys, who have trees planted just for them.
  • Coconut
  • There's nothing quite like the taste of coconut to conjure up a feeling of tropical indulgence. That's why we've mixed crisp, lightly toasted shreds into this recipe. There's another reason too...coconut is a surprisingly good source of dietary fibre.
  • All Eat Natural bars are made with love and care from simple ingredients, in small batches at our own Makery. We never use artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
  • Here at Eat Natural, when we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
  • Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this bar is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add any artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
  • Gluten free
  • Ok for veggies
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Shredded Coconut 21%, Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Sultanas 16%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Dried Cranberries 8% (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Macadamia Nuts 6%

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Peanuts, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Return to

  • Eat Natural Ltd,
  • 4 Fourth Avenue,
  • Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
  • Halstead,
  • Essex,
  • CO9 2SY.

Net Contents

3 x 45g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g bar
Energy 1985kJ 477kcal893kJ 215kcal
Fat 26.1g11.7g
of which saturates 17.7g8.0g
Carbohydrate 52.4g23.6g
of which sugars 35.4g15.9g
Fibre 7.6g3.4g
Protein 4.3g2.0g
Salt 0.02g0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

A special treat.

4 stars

A real treat and should fit into any eating programme or diet.

Usually bought next

Eat Natural Protein Bar 3 X 45G

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Eat Natural Yogurt Almond & Apricot Bars 3X50g

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Eat Natural Bars Maple Syrup Pecan & Peanut 45G

£ 2.00
£1.49/100g

Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g

£ 1.70
£1.19/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here