Eat Natural Dark Chocolate Cranberry & Macadamia Bars 3X45g

A special treat.
A real treat and should fit into any eating programme or diet.
Shredded Coconut 21%, Dark Chocolate 20% (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Sultanas 16%, Glucose Syrup, Crisped Rice (Rice, Sugar), Dried Cranberries 8% (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Honey, Macadamia Nuts 6%
Store in a cool dry place.For best before date, see side of pack.
Made in the UK
Carton. Recyclable
3 x 45g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g bar
|Energy
|1985kJ 477kcal
|893kJ 215kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|11.7g
|of which saturates
|17.7g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|23.6g
|of which sugars
|35.4g
|15.9g
|Fibre
|7.6g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
